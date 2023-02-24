AS Jacob DeAraugo reflects this week on his journey to 200 first XI games with Strathdale-Maristians, the word that best describes how he feels about playing for the club is "privilege".
DeAraugo will play his milestone 200th game for the Suns on Saturday against White Hills at Scott Street.
"It has been a real privilege to play cricket at the Suns. I have been really fortunate to have met so may inspiring and great people," DeAraugo said this week.
"In particular people like Sean McCann and Michael Prowse who give so much of their time to make the club a place where there is a really strong sense of belonging and that's the reason so many of us just keep coming back and is something I'm very grateful for.
"The club is full of great people and that is what I cherish... it's not about any particular moment, it's just hanging out with your mates on a Saturday, at training or a club function; they are what I really hold close to my heart."
The club is full of great people and that is what I cherish... it's not about any particular moment, it's just hanging out with your mates on a Saturday, at training or a club function; they are what I really hold close to my heart- Jacob DeAraugo
DeAraugo's path to 200 first XI games began on November 17, 2007, when he was picked for his debut as Suns' player number 289 against Bendigo United.
DeAraugo bowled four overs and took 0-16, while making 11 n.o. in a game the Suns lost by 15 runs.
"I was quite nervous that first game; my grandfather Horrie wrote a few notes down after the game and I've still got them. Pop wrote along the lines of that although I didn't take a wicket I challenged the batsmen. It was a really special moment, especially alongside Ben (older brother)," DeAraugo said.
DeAraugo's first A grade wicket in the BDCA came in his third game for the Suns against Kangaroo Flat when he had opener Simon Dundas caught by Brad O'Shea (7), with that tally having since grown to 196 scalps at an average of 26.8.
Now 33, DeAraugo's cricket resume is headlined by the six premierships he has been part of through the club's golden run of success.
DeAraugo has won flags in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021.
While all the premierships are special in their own unique way, it's the 2015 grand final win over Strathfieldsaye that is one of the signature moments of DeAraugo's career.
In short, the Suns were teetering at 8-159 in the 73rd over chasing the Jets' 226 as DeAraugo joined brother Ben at the Dower Park crease.
What unfolded over the following 45 minutes will go down in BDCA folklore as the DeAraugo brothers - with the added emotion of having had their grandfather Horrie pass away in the week leading up to the game - teamed together for a stunning partnership.
Even when their target was still an unlikely 50 runs off five overs and 42 off four to win with two wickets in hand the brothers kept their cool under pressure to deliver the Suns the premiership with an unbroken 69-run partnership, winning with three balls to spare.
Jake finished 28 n.o. and Taylor-Walsh medallist Ben unbeaten on 78, with the partnership still surely making every Strathfieldsaye supporter cringe.
"Given we had a pretty tough week as a family losing Horrie... the fact Ben and I were able to be there at the end together was really special and a memory I really cherish," DeAraugo said.
"I remember during that partnership Ben had a real determined, but calm attitude about his batting and that helped me.
"We just tried to take it bit by bit and tick the runs off in little stages. I don't hold the bat nearly as well as Ben does, so I was fairly nervous and just tried to stay there with him for as long as I could. But there came the time in the last five overs when we had to really start scoring and we were lucky enough to put a few over the fence and not let the run-rate get too out of hand."
DeAraugo's match-winning heroics with his brother in 2015 weren't the first time he had been in the middle of a cauldron of grand final pressure with bat in hand.
Five years earlier DeAraugo and Ryan Haythorpe took the Suns to the brink of what would have been their first premiership in 15 years when they transformed a grand final against Bendigo United from one that seemed a foregone conclusion into a classic.
The 2009-10 grand final at White Hills looked well and truly done and dusted when the Suns were 9-139 chasing Bendigo United's 211 as No.11 DeAraugo joined No.10 Haythorpe with a long-shot target of 73 off 69 balls required to win.
But in a trait that would come to help define their dynasty of success that would begin the following year, against all odds the Suns refused to wilt and the last pair of DeAraugo and Haythorpe dug in.
Ultimately, what had been the 73 off 69 balls to win was whittled down to four off one or three to tie, which would have been enough for the Suns to win the flag - as DeAraugo prepared to face the last ball of the match from good mate Miggy Podosky - a fellow member of the Ningana Backyard Cricket Association.
DeAraugo, who finished 21 n.o., hit the final delivery out to Harry Donegan at deep mid-wicket for two as the Suns fell an agonising one-run short in a result that DeAraugo says 13 years on the "what-ifs" still regularly play on his mind.
"I do still think about that grand final a lot, but at the same time I took a lot of belief out of it about just staying in the contest and competing for as long as you can because there's always more time at the end of the game than you think," said DeAraugo, who with the bat has made 1440 runs at an average of 20.2.
"I think looking back to that 2015 grand final I had been in a similar situation five years earlier and that really helped that day."
Twelve months on from the disappointment of the one-run grand final loss to Bendigo United in 2010 the Suns got their revenge, beating the Redbacks by 94 runs to win the 2011 flag.
A year later the Suns beat the Redbacks again in the 2012 grand final, this time by 40 runs, in the game that DeAraugo took his most iconic wicket when he had Bendigo United star Heath Behrens caught by wicket-keeper Linton Jacobs for a golden duck.
"Yep, for sure that would be my most prized wicket," DeAraugo said.
"We all know how good a player Puggo (Behrens) was and we saw that in the grand final two years earlier when he made high 90s against us (97), so it's fair to say the excitement levels were high with that wicket... higher than usual anyway because I do enjoy a wicket."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.