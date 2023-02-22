Top growth tips for Aussie small business owners

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing businesses to a standstill in 2020, the past few years have seen Aussie business owners become more agile, adaptable, and prepared for a changeable future. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Aussie small business owners have been going through the motions over these past few years in a major way. With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing businesses to a standstill in 2020, the past few years have seen Aussie business owners become more agile, adaptable, and prepared for a changeable future.



The road to recovery has been littered with plenty of unique obstacles, including the acceleration of digital transformation, barriers to global trade, and evolving consumer trends in response to both digitalisation as well as the push for sustainable consumption.

With all that there is to be considered, it's up to individual business owners to map out a growth strategy that works best for their business. And it's likely that this strategy will differ depending on which industry you're operating within.



There are, however, steps that virtually all small business owners can take to ensure their enterprises are in a strong position for 2023. We'll be outlining those steps below.

Stay on top of your risk assessments

The value of securing small business insurance in Australia simply cannot be overstated, especially with the additional responsibility for modern business owners to protect their technological and digital assets. With technology playing an increasingly vital role in business operations across a diverse array of industries, small business owners should be considering just how to protect these assets in order to keep their business running smoothly.



Thankfully, ICT equipment can be covered by your small business insurance policy, as can other industry-specific equipment and machinery.

Understanding the impact that losing your tech assets (and any other business assets that you may want insured) can hold on your business, is best achieved through completing routine risk assessments. For small businesses operating within service industries, risk assessments and mitigation strategies must still be conducted.



Securing professional indemnity or liability cover can help provide some protection for your business in the event of an injury occurring on your premises or that your professional advice or services causes financial losses for any of your clients.

Invest in customer retention

It can be very easy to confuse business growth with reaching new audiences and expanding out into new markets. But the fact of the matter is that no business can succeed in the modern day without investing in customer retention.

With over 60 per cent of businesses registered in Australia falling under the umbrella of sole trader (or non-employing) enterprises, our economic landscape has become fiercely competitive, even if it may not seem so at face value.



You are guaranteed to have local competitors, so if your customers aren't loyal to your business or have no incentive to be loyal to your business, it's only a matter of time until the competitor who has invested in customer retention steadily clears the house.

So how can you provide incentives for your patrons to keep paying you and not your competitors? Branding and engagement can go a long way, especially if your product can already speak for itself.



For local small businesses who rely on their storefront, taking time to engage with your local customer base can also help ensure that they see your business as a fixture in its vibrant community. Adding your company info to local business directories can also help drive traffic to your store.

Other useful marketing tools like loyalty or rewards programs, referral programs, and email subscriber or social media offers, can also help drive business engagement both in your store as well as digitally. So long as your customers feel positively about supporting your business, chances are they will continue to do so.

Build on your professional network

Alongside building up your local network, it's also imperative that you take time to engage with your wider industry community and absorb all that your professional network has to offer. Understanding the development of your industry over time can help you improve on your company's offerings, either by innovating yourself or by drawing inspiration from the strides made by your peers.

Building up your wider professional network has the added benefit of improving your company's reputation and name recognition within its industry, which is exactly where you want to be when it comes time to start mapping out your company's expansion plan.



If you're hoping to hire young talent or other established professionals operating within your industry, then attending networking events like seminars, trade shows, and other events hosted by industry bodies or even by your competitors, can help you be in the right place at the right time to, well, meet all the right people.

Expand your staff, services, and products strategically

If you've been able to grow your professional network, then chances are you already have some killer ideas up your sleeve to help take your own business to the next level, whether it be by expanding on your body of staff or even on the range of products or services you offer to your consumers. It's important to note, however, that the key to successful business growth isn't just good ideas, but also mindful execution.

It's crucial for small business owners to develop a strong timeline when looking to bring in new staff or diversify their products or services.



Preparing a timeline can help you develop a strong marketing campaign to help introduce your new offerings, or in the context of bringing on new staff, making sure that your employee onboarding doesn't clash with any seasonal peaks or the responsibilities that accompany other growth strategies you may have in the works.



Employee retention is just as important as customer retention, if not moreso! Because of this, it's essential that your employee onboarding process is as respectful and structured as possible, just to communicate to your team that your company is a place where they can hope to grow.

Simply put, planning your expansion strategically can allow you to grow your body of staff seamlessly, alongside also allowing you to roll out your new offerings with maximum awareness, engagement, and a generally stronger impact on your customer base.



As we mentioned, growth can look and feel different for small businesses across Australia. It all depends on just how you'd like to see your business growing, and taking action towards growing in that ideal direction.

