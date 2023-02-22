This year's Bendigo Grains Research and Development Corporation forum wrapped up on Wednesday, with organisers tired but satisfied, according to the corporation's southern region manager.
"It's been a big two days but very successful so we're happy," GRDC's Stephen Loss said. "We had 300 plus people in person plus online attendees.
"People were saying how good it was to be back face to face. Networking within the industry is a big part of these events and there are a lot of relationships established that people follow up on."
"A few growers" and a mix of researchers, academics and agronomists made for "a real cross section" of the industry represented at the event, he said.
"There were quite a few fresh out of uni but also guys that had been there 30 to 40 years."
Among the younger demographic was Horsham-based plant pathologist Dr Josh Fanning, a researcher with Agriculture Victoria, who won the southern region's GRDC 2023 Emerging Leader Award for his work studying and communicating about integrated disease management practices.
"There's always been a lot of passion in the grains industry, and that's certainly coming through with the younger people," Mr Loss said.
Meanwhile, integrated disease management was "a hot topic" at the event.
The approach involves making sure not to exacerbate disease risk, choosing varieties with good tolerance, and matching fungicide programs with the seasonal risks.
Another key topic was decisions around fertilising with nitrogen, given the uncertainty of levels left in the soil.
"The message [on that] was get out there and test your soil and assess how much you might need to put on," Mr Loss said.
That needed to be done with care as "one paddock can be quite different to the next one."
Overall, the picture for the grain industry appeared to be a positive one.
"Most growers were pleasantly surprised with the yields in the end - and the profits," Mr Loss said.
"On the whole I think there's a fair bit of optimism for the coming season."
