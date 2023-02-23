Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe celebrates Bendigo's tertiary history, holds orientation week

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe University's Bendigo campus director Dr Julie Rudner is ready for a big year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

La Trobe University Bendigo is on track to enrol a record number of international students this year as the institution celebrates a higher education milestone for the city and holds its orientation week for new students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.