La Trobe University Bendigo is on track to enrol a record number of international students this year as the institution celebrates a higher education milestone for the city and holds its orientation week for new students.
Hundreds of students were welcomed onto the Flora Hill campus this week, including more than 150 from overseas.
Campus director Associate Professor Julie Rudner said orientation activities and information related to their social, spiritual and community lives as well as university enrolment, administration and fields of study.
"In terms of the energy and atmosphere it was excellent," she said.
"There were a lot of students there. It was lovely to see."
Pallavi Jassel, who will start a masters in information and communication technology next week, was one of those immersed in activities on Wednesday - the main day of the week-long event.
"I enjoyed it very much," the 34-year-old said.
"The number of stalls and advertisements was good.
"I got to know many things about the university's buildings and culture. It was all good."
Ms Jassel came to Australia to study because the ICT course, which wasn't available in India, would "open many doors" in her home city of Chandigarh in India, she said.
La Trobe, together with Bendigo Kangan TAFE, will mark 150 years of opening doors in Bendigo this year, celebrating the achievement with the publication of a history book and a series of events, including an academic procession through Bendigo's streets on April 21 and several lectures and exhibitions.
The anniversary is calculated from the beginnings of the Bendigo School of Mines in 1873.
Dr Rudner said 15-odd "antecedent organisations" of the university and TAFE that have operated over the years still have active alumni bodies organising reunions and providing scholarships and support to their disciplines.
These include the Bendigo Teachers College, Northern School of Nursing, College of Art and Design, and Bendigo College of Advanced Education - the predecessor to today's university, which merged with La Trobe in 1991.
The significance of being a higher education town was hard to overstate, Dr Rudner said.
"In terms of building aspiration it's incredibly important to have both a university and a TAFE.
"And students who study in regional areas tend to stay in regional areas for work, where they make a significant contribution."
For both Australian and international students it could be hard to move to a country rather than a metropolitan area.
"But they tend to find they link into the community much more quickly , whether through work, sport, community or spiritual engagement but also closer contact with their lecturers."
For international students, better post-study work rights in regional areas were also a strong incentive.
