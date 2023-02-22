GREATER Bendigo's council cannot track safety issues at an estimated one thousand unregistered pools and spas, increasing the risk of children drowning.
Auditors have urged the city and four other councils to revamp procedures in the wake of the findings.
They have also delivered a blunt warning to all 79 Victorian local councils amid a backlog of late registrations and certifications.
"Councils cannot be sure they have found and minimised all potential risks associated with pools and spas in their municipalities," The Victorian Auditor General's Office said in a report released Wednesday.
Inadequate pool and spa barriers have been blamed for 20 of the 27 deaths of children between January 2000 and May 2019.
People were supposed to register pools and spas with councils by November 2020 but about one thousand are thought to have not in the Greater Bendigo area, despite letters, reminders and social media messaging.
That equates to about 20 per cent of all privately owned pools and spas that need to be registered, including ones indoors and outside.
The council cannot track how well pools comply with safety rules until they are registered, auditors say.
Adding to the problem, many residents with pools built before 1994 missed a deadline last June to send in proof their pools and spas had been certified.
Fifty-two per cent had not by the following September.
The council may have been among those singled out for examination but auditors believe its challenges are fairly typical statewide.
Their task has been made no easier by persistent skill shortages limiting the number of building inspectors and pool surveyors on hand, along with COVID-19 restrictions that have at times barred property visits, the auditors said.
Auditors found all five councils they examined in detail needed to plug gaps in their procedures and records.
They did commend Bendigo for some of its achievements though, including its decision to formally review its resources before a slew of regulations arrived at the end of last decade.
That has left council staff under less much pressure as some Victorian councils when it comes to pool regulation, the auditors said.
The council accepted all the auditors' findings and said it would start improvements this year.
People with pools and spas built between July 1994 and April 2010 must send in compliance certificates by June 1, with those with newer ones by mid-2024.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
