Behrens' legendary career in the BDCA now recognised in Redbacks' Hall of Fame

HEATH Behrens can now add Bendigo United Hall of Fame member to the remarkable list of batting records he holds in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
Across a 23-year first XI career that spanned 1994-95 to 2016-17 Behrens carved out a record that is filled with both team and individual accolades, as well as setting the BDCA benchmark for runs scored, centuries made and highest score.
In what's a competition that can be traced back to 1894, no player in the BDCA has scored more runs than left-hander Behrens (11,579), made more centuries (28), or surpassed his score of 249 n.o. made against Huntly-North Bendigo in 2003-04.
He's the only player in BDCA history to have three scores of 200-plus in the first XI, with his record 249 n.o. against the Power accompanied by 201 n.o. against Bendigo in 2001-02 in a game that ended in a tie and 219 n.o. against Strathfieldsaye in 2002-03.
Then there's the six premierships he played in - 2000, 2003, 2007 (captain), 2008 (captain), 2010 and 2014 - his Bendigo United record of 280 first XI games, most finals appearances (28) and most catches (216), winning the club's Powell Family Trophy first XI batting award 14 times and George Mackay Trophy as club champion seven times.
And now he has the Hall of Fame honour at a club he first played with as a junior in 1988-89.
"It's a fantastic honour and really nice to have been inducted by a couple of good mates in Chris Tuohey and Chris Pinniger," Behrens said on Wednesday.
"There's quite a few big names in the club's Hall of Fame like Ken Smalley and Leon Grose, so to be recognised in among that category of players is nice."
While Behrens finished his first XI career after the 2016-17 season - his last game being Bendigo United's losing grand final to Eaglehawk - he is still pulling the pads on these days in the club's fourth XI team, while also coaching the under-16A side.
"I certainly don't miss the stress you have of wanting to be at the top of your game every week in the first XI," said Behrens, who is also a 12-time Melbourne Country Week representative and joint winner of the BDCA Cricketer of the Year in 2005-06.
"I put quite a bit of pride into my performance throughout the years and when I finished in the firsts I had definitely had enough at that level.
"These days I'm coaching the under-16s and helping out with the fourths and really enjoying working with the next brigade of players coming through.
"We've got some good young kids coming through and we're looking forward to seeing them develop."
It was certainly a memorable day on Saturday for the Behrens family.
As well as Heath's induction into the Bendigo United Hall of Fame, earlier in the day son Hugh took his second hat-trick of the season in the Redbacks' second XI win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
Earlier in the season Hugh also took a hat-trick for the BDCA under-15 team at Northern Rivers Junior Country Week.
Meanwhile, as well as the induction of Behrens into the Hall of Fame, Bendigo United also honoured long-time scorer Robyn Powell at the function.
The club announced the new scorer's room built as part of the recent facility upgrade at Harry Trott Oval would be named after her.
Powell began scoring for the Redbacks in the 1982-83 season when her son, Grant, started playing.
She has scored every season since for the Redbacks, including for the first XI since 1992-93.
Powell has scored six first XI premierships for the Redbacks and says she's extremely humbled by having the scorer's room named after her.
"I do the scoring because it's something I still really enjoy and the people at BUCCs have always been quality people," Powell said.
"You've only got to look back to last week with Miggy (Podosky) playing his 200th game... you wouldn't find a better quality person than Miggy and that's why I still enjoy doing what I do; it's because of the people.
"I'm very humbled by this recognition of the scorer's room and want to say thank you to the club I love."
Powell was awarded life membership of the Redbacks in 2007 and as a member of Bendigo United's committee has taken on roles including compiling history for both the club's 150th and 160th celebrations and Hall of Fame and Team of the Century seasons.
