Behrens' legendary career in the BDCA now recognised in Redbacks' Hall of Fame

By Luke West
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 2:23pm
Claire, Mia, Heath, Hugh, Darcy and Peter Behrens at last weekend's Bendigo United Hall of Fame induction held at Harry Trott Oval.

HEATH Behrens can now add Bendigo United Hall of Fame member to the remarkable list of batting records he holds in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.

