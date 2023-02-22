Council puts up 'for sale' sign as more people look for land in state's north

Campaspe Shire Council has agreed to a sale of industrial land following significant demand in the region.
The move will see land in Echuca and Rochester opened up for development.
A recent report showed council had received strong interest in sales of industrial land across the shire in the past 12 months.
However, there is only one block of industrial land now available for sale - in Tongala.
In light of this, council has endorsed the sale of stage three of the Echuca Industrial Estate as well as the investigation of future uses of land known as stage four, with councillors set to consider these findings at a future meeting.
The total land size is about 11.55 hectares. Part of the undeveloped land has been designed for sub-division, with a planning permit issued in 2021 for an additional 24 lots.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said a consideration had been given to construction costs to determine the best outcome for ratepayers.
"The sale of this land will generate income for the council which can go towards future economic development projects and activities," he said.
"With the complex nature and potential costs of undertaking a development project of this type, it has been decided it would be more favourable for council to sell stage three land to a private developer with the planning permit in place."
For Rochester, approval was granted to design the next stage of the Rochester Industrial Estate in order to obtain a planning permit.
"The further development of the estate will assist with the economic recovery of Rochester (after the October floods)," Cr Amos said.
Council resolved to undertake a supply and demand assessment of industrial land across the shire to ensure there would be sufficiently zoned land to enable future growth.
Cr Amos said council would actively support economic growth and establishment of new business in Campaspe Shire.
"While it is not a requirement of council to provide industrial land for sale, we want to encourage economic development, employment growth and provide opportunities for the establishment and growth of local businesses," he said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
