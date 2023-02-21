Bendigo Advertiser
Seven hundred birds definitely killed by toxic bacteria at swamp

Updated February 22 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 10:20am
People comb Bells Swamp for more dead birds. Picture by Noni Hyett.

THE TOXIN killing more than 700 birds south-west of Bendigo has been confirmed as avian botulism.

