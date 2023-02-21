Seven hundred birds definitely killed by toxic bacteria at swamp

THE TOXIN killing more than 700 birds south-west of Bendigo has been confirmed as avian botulism.
Parks Victoria has declared what it and others have suspected at Bells Swamp as removals of sick and dead water birds continue.
The confirmation is based on lab tests and observations of affected animals.
All are consistent with Clostridium botulinum toxin, which attacks the brain and nervous system of infected animals, causing paralysis, Parks' district manager Suzanne Hughes said.
"At this stage the event appears to be limited to Bells Swamp," she said.
Clostridium botulinum bacteria has been recorded in Victoria since the 1930s and is known to survive as spores in soils and sediment in wetlands and lakes.
Humans and pets are generally only affected if they eat infected fish, birds or maggots. The botulism toxin is not infectious.
"We know the community will be concerned about the event, but avian botulism poses very little risk to humans or pets, Ms Hughes said.
She thanked Parks Victoria rangers, other agency staff and volunteers whose response so far has been "magnificent".
