COMMONWEALTH Games organisers have begun asking the construction sector about civil works for Bendigo's athletes' village.
Development Victoria has issued an advance tender notice for a new slate of works, on top of the expressions of interest process already under way for buildings.
The latest document gives few extra clues about the Flora Hill athletes' village features but more details are expected as the tender process plays out.
It kickstarts the search for crews capable of doing bulk earthworks, new drains, new roads, upgrades to existing roads, and general demolition and clearing works.
Games organisers are also looking for groups that can handle other athletes' villages in Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland.
Prospective bidders will need to deliver a range of civil works as well as specialist items for specific sites such as remediation, Development Victoria says.
The official expression of interest process for civil works is expected to open in March and interested parties can register at buyingfor.vic.gov.au
A shortlist of civil contractors will then be invited to participate in a request for proposal process.
Development Victoria is talking up opportunities for regionally based companies during civil works.
"We'll work closely with the construction sector over the next three years, with significant investment being made by the Victorian Government in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities," its games group head Joanne Wandel said.
