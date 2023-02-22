Bendigo Advertiser
Toff brings joy to flood-affected aged care residents

Updated February 23 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:15am
RETIRED former Bendigo region trotter Waikare Aristocrat added a new string to his bow when he surprised residents at the BUPA Aged Care facility in Echuca on Tuesday morning.

