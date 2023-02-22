Toff brings joy to flood-affected aged care residents

RETIRED former Bendigo region trotter Waikare Aristocrat added a new string to his bow when he surprised residents at the BUPA Aged Care facility in Echuca on Tuesday morning.
Rochester Community House arranged the visit in partnership with Rochester and Elmore District Health Service (REDHS) as a flood recovery activity.
A number of former REDHS aged care residents were relocated to BUPA following the October 22 flood event.
Waikare Aristocrat, or 'Toff' to his friends, was a 15-time winner and earned almost $125,000 on the track before retiring in 2015.
He enjoys a full and active life after racing as a member of the Heroes for Humans equine assisted learning team at Myola, where he works with clients in a therapeutic environment as well as providing riding lessons for aspiring equestrians.
He has undertaken a wide and varied range of promotional events in retirement, as well as regularly returning to the racetrack as a companion for young horses at the start of their career.
Toff is owned by Rochester Community House Flood Recovery co-ordinator Tanya McDermott and her husband Graham, who trained him throughout his racing career.
Career highlights included his wins in the Group 1 South Australian Trotters Derby at Globe Derby in 2011 and Group 2 Trotters Championship at Menangle in 2013.
He also placed second as a two-year-old in the Group 2 Tatlow Stakes Final at Tabcorp Park Melton in 2010 and second also in the Group 3 VHRSC Holmfield in 2011.
His visit to BUPA was his first aged care outing and he behaved impeccably in the new environment, charming staff and residents alike.
"It was such a privilege to share Toff with the BUPA family; he always excels when presented with a new challenge and his interactions with the residents were truly heart-warming," Tanya McDermott said.
"He's a very special horse who wins fans wherever he goes and it was lovely to hear people reliving fond memories of days gone by when they had personal experiences with horses.
"The impact of the flood has been difficult for the entire Rochester community, but particularly the older generation. Every little thing that helps to brighten their days is enormously worthwhile."
