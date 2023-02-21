Twenty-one CFA units turned out to a grass fire at Meering West-Quambatook on Tuesday evening, which the CFA was notified about at 5.30pm.
A helitanker from Bendigo was called in to fight the fire, which reportedly spread from the corner of Meering West and Lehmann roads in Meering West.
Crews had the blaze under control by 7pm.
Meanwhile 50 ground units and six aircraft were continuing to battle a grass fire at Flowerdale which was 300 hectares in size and growing.
The fire, which had been burning since 2.40pm, was not yet under control at 8pm.
Bulldozers and Forest Fire Management crews were also on the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In an update at 7.35pm the CFA said houses were under threat and asset protection had been implemented.
The fire was burning up a hill in a northerly direction.
A "watch and act warning" issued by VicEmergency was upgraded to an emergency warning in the late afternoon, with the community advised it was too late to safely leave and anyone in the area should immediately shelter indoors.
Around the state strong winds saw firefighters responding to smoke sightings and downed trees as well as fire outbreaks.
