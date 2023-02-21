Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Flowerdale fire still burning as Meering West fire extinguished

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of a waterbombing aircraft. Picture by Darren Howe

Twenty-one CFA units turned out to a grass fire at Meering West-Quambatook on Tuesday evening, which the CFA was notified about at 5.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.