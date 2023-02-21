Bendigo businesses have been in the national spotlight as potential beneficiaries of a new fund to support Australian manufacturing.
The federal member has been spruiking their stories in Parliament while speaking on the bill to establish the multi-billion dollar National Reconstruction Fund.
Australian Turntables in Kangaroo Flat, Vossloh Cogifer Australia in Castlemaine, Hoffmann Engineering in North Bendigo and JL King food manufacturers in Golden Square were just a few examples of businesses in the electorate that stood to benefit from the new fund, the member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, told the House of Representatives last week.
The proposed $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) was a central plank of Labor's election platform, after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Australia's dependence on overseas supply chains and a need to rebuild its industrial base, according to the government.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the NRF would enable Australia to "make things here again".
Government MPs have compared its role in post-pandemic recovery to the vision of Labor prime ministers John Curtin and Ben Chifley for post-war reconstruction.
A corporation with an independent board, modelled on the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, the fund entity would facilitate an increased flow of finance into priority areas of the economy through loans, equity investments and guarantees and via other financial instruments.
Its seven priority areas - identified with input from the CSIRO - are renewables, medical science, transport, defence capabilities, emerging technologies (like robotics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing), and value-adding in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, food and fibre, and in resources (processing mined materials).
Ms Chesters explained that "leading" global rail infrastructure company Vossloh Cogifer had won a federal government contract to help build the Inland Rail project but needed larger premises and was looking to relocate to Bendigo.
Getting access to capital for the project was challenging, she said.
"They are not asking for a grant to build [a new] facility, but through the National Reconstruction Fund, they could actually have a partner," she said.
Heavy machinery manufacturers Hoffman Engineering, who according to the Bendigo MP, have the largest lathe in the southern hemisphere and do "critical work" for both the renewable energy and defence industries, were also innovators with cutting-edge electrical welding equipment.
"They too look at the National Reconstruction Fund as an opportunity," she said.
The founder of Australian Turntables, Paul Chapman, was another manufacturer who appreciated the need for a funding facility such as the one proposed.
Mr Chapman "quite often says that what manufacturers lack is a partner in government, someone with capital", Ms Chesters said.
"It's not that easy for manufacturers to access capital, particularly at the moment. The National Reconstruction Fund will give them an option."
"Manufacturing has existed for a long time in my electorate. From the simple innovations that occurred in the early days of the gold rushes to what we have today, we are home to world-class manufacturing."
This was taking place in the areas of food, engineering, defence and building products.
"We are also home to goldmining and have one of the richest goldmines in Australia, which has helped seed a lot of mining manufacturing and equipment that will be required for our mining industry."
But it is unclear if the government will be able to pass the legislation, which the Coalition opposes.
Former resources minister Keith Pitt described the proposal as "a political showbag", which doubled up on existing funding sources for projects and was initially only worth $5 billion.
Government "just need to get out of the way of business", Mr Pitt said.
The Greens are reportedly planning to withhold their support for the bill unless a ban on financing fossil fuel projects is introduced into it.
But Ms Chesters said local manufacturers were "in desperate need for a federal government partner to help grow manufacturing jobs" and described the NRF as "critical not just to my electorate but to economies in regional electorates all over our country".
