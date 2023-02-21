D-day for Dragons in chase for Twenty20 grand final berth

Strathfieldsaye's opponent for the BDCA Twenty20 grand final will be decided on Wednesday night.
Bendigo United sits on top of pool B and is in pole position to claim the other grand final berth.
However, Sandhurst could spoil the Redbacks' trophy tilt if it scores a resounding win over Eaglehawk in Wednesday night's clash at Canterbury Park.
Bendigo United holds a significant advantage over the Dragons in net run rate (1.56 to 0.22).
In Sandhurst's favour is its return to form with the bat.
The Dragons will be full of confidence on the back of Saturday's run feast against White Hills.
Centurion Ash Gray is expected to play a key role in the Dragons' chase for a big total or a brisk run chase.
The Hawks will field a young side on home turf, with all-rounder Cam McGlashan to captain the team in the absence of regular captain Nick Farley and coach Cory Jacobs.
With Strathfieldsaye already sealing top spot in pool A, the final two regular season games have no bearing on the premiership.
White Hills plays against Huntly North at the QEO on Wednesday night and against Kangaroo Flat on March 1.
After a busy schedule over the past 10 days, White Hills' opening batter Brayden Stepien will rest his injured hamstring and won't play against the Power.
The Twenty20 grand final has been re-scheduled from Wednesday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 8 at the QEO.
All games start at 6pm.
