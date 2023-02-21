The City of Greater Bendigo's two-year Positive Ageing Action Plan is open for feedback.
The plan includes 31 actions and outlines the City's commitment to older people.
It aims to prioritise health and wellness, safety, participation, connection to culture and livability.
"The City is committed to supporting older adults to age well and we want to hear from them and the wider community to learn what type of projects, events and support they'd like the City to be involved in," City director of healthy communities and environment Stacy Williams said.
"We want residents to tell us if we have got it right, what's missing and how can this action plan be more inclusive.
"We are especially keen to hear from older adults and anyone who has an interest in supporting older people in the community about what they think our priorities should be."
Feedback can be provided through a survey available at letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au, or submissions can be posted to City of Greater Bendigo, Positive Ageing, P.O. Box 733 Bendigo or hand delivered it to the customer service office in Hopetoun Street.
The survey is open until Friday, March 17, 2023.
Responses will be reviewed and analysed to help finalise the plan, which will be presented to and considered by council later this year.
