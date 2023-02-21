Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Feedback opens for City of Greater Bendigo's Positive Ageing Action Plan 2023-25

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
February 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Greater Bendigo is developing a plan to support older adults. Picture by Shutterstock

The City of Greater Bendigo's two-year Positive Ageing Action Plan is open for feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.