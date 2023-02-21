The federal government's Australian Apprenticeship Priority List has been expanded, in an attempt to assist more apprentices and employers to address skill shortages in Bendigo.
The list of priority occupations has grown from 77 to 111, with incentives available for veterinary nurses, electronic equipment trades workers, screen printers, swimming coaches and travel consultants included.
Apprentices are eligible for $5000 while learning and working, and employers have access to subsidies up to $15,000.
The priority list could help fill staffing gaps, according to Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, who visited veterinary nurse students at Bendigo TAFE.
"By being added to the list, we are encouraging people to choose a career like veterinary nursing," she said.
"It's how our government is practically working to try and help solve the skill shortage, not just in the traditional trades like plumbing or electricians, but also looking across the board other industries."
Ms Chesters said there was a "chronic skills shortage" in the veterinary industry.
This year, 11 veterinary students have accessed the subsidy.
Chief industry engagement and education delivery officer at Bendigo TAFE Janelle Arena welcomed the inclusion of more TAFE courses on the priority list.
"We absolutely think that it's going to help drive the uptake of employers bringing on more apprentice apprentices or trainees in this case to really start to offer new ways that people can come in," she said.
"Now we can have students coming in as trainees, which means they can earn and learn as a trainee with their employer."
Second year veterinary nursing student Brooke Coghill said the subsidy program could make the course more attractive to potential students as they can learn while on the job.
"I do believe there'll be more students trying to go through the traineeship program instead of going onto campus and then having to get their placement and do their 240 hours, because you can do it while you're at the workplace," she said.
"You'd be able to get your team building from the where go so you don't have to do your study here at class and then go into a different clinic."
