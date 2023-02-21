Pancake lunch as worlds' second largest charity raises funds

Caritas Australia has launched six weeks of fundraising with a free Pancake Day in Hargreaves Mall prior to the start of Lent.
Students from primary and secondary schools filled the mall with music on Shrove Tuesday for the return of the charity's push to help aid and development in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.
They asked people for donations as Caritas grapples with crises and emergencies across the world.
The world's second-largest charity will spend the religious period of Lent highlighting ways to lift vulnerable communities out of poverty.
Caritas last year raised almost $10 million nationally despite COVID-19 restrictions.
To donate to Caritas Australia's 'Project Compassion' fundraiser visit caritas.org.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.