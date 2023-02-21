Bendigo Advertiser
Pancake lunch as worlds' second largest charity raises funds

Updated February 21 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 3:14pm
Catherine McCauley College students Ruby Marshall, Georgie Butler and Lucy Caleo help out in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

Caritas Australia has launched six weeks of fundraising with a free Pancake Day in Hargreaves Mall prior to the start of Lent.

