CV League clubs advance to third round of Australia Cup qualifying

Central Victoria League clubs Epsom, Tatura and Shepparton South are through to the third round of the Australia Cup qualifying competition.
For the second game in a row, Epsom scored five times in an impressive 5-0 win over new State League Five team Mt Eliza.
Tatura came from behind twice to score a thrilling 3-2 win over State League Three club Point Cook, while Shepparton South advanced after Elwood City was forced to forfeit.
Shepparton United was eliminated from the competition after falling to Sunbury United 2-1, while the Border Raiders are also out of the competition after forfeiting its round two clash.
Epsom scored twice in the opening 22 minutes and never looked back against Mt Eliza.
Josh Dwyer and Mitch Langenbacher found the back of the net twice for the Scorpions, while Nick Collins added the fifth goal.
"It was a very pleasing performance,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"We had a number of players out, but we played some good football and we were organised.
"That was probably the major difference in the game."
Tatura coach Tristan Zito was elated with the resilience his side showed in its hard-fought victory.
The Ibises fell behind in the 19th minute and didn't equalise until 14 minutes into the second half via the services of Aaron Niglia.
The home side's joy was short lived when Point Cook scored three minutes later to regain the lead.
It appeared as though the Ibises were on their way out of the competition, but a Thomas Leech penalty in the 83rd minute put Tatura back in the contest.
Star midfielder Cody Sellwood scored the winner in the 89th minute when he latched on to a long ball, nutmegged the keeper and ran into an open goal.
"I felt as though we got on top in the second half and we created a lot of good chances,'' Zito said.
"Point Cook was a tough, physical side... so it was a good contest and a great hit out for us.
"It was very pleasing to get a win and move on to the next round.
"We like to take this competition seriously and we want to get as far as we can. We've got to round three or round before and we'd love to go further than that this year."
State League One and State League Two teams enter the competition for the third round.
The next round is scheduled for the weekend of March 4-5 and the draw is yet to be completed.
"Every win is a bonus for us,'' Raeburn said of Epsom's fortunes.
"We're likely to get a much tougher opponent next round and that's what we want. We'd love to test ourselves and see where we're at leading into round one of our competition."
