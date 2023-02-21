Bendigo Advertiser

CV League clubs advance to third round of Australia Cup qualifying

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Kyle Smith and the Epsom Scorpions are showing encouraging signs in the lead-up to the start of the CV League One season.

Central Victoria League clubs Epsom, Tatura and Shepparton South are through to the third round of the Australia Cup qualifying competition.

