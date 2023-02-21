Bendigo Advertiser
Angus Macafee marks career high in Bathurst

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 8:30am
Angus Macafee in action at Flora Hill in 2021. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

BENDIGO teenager Angus Macafee marked the biggest race of his athletics career in last weekend's running of the World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst.

Local News

