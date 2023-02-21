BENDIGO teenager Angus Macafee marked the biggest race of his athletics career in last weekend's running of the World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst.
One of the young guns at University Athletics Club and the Bendigo Bats XC squad, Macafee raced in the under-20 8km on Saturday afternoon on and around Mount Panorama.
Fourth place in the 'Golden Ticket' run, a distance of 4km, held on Friday earned a shot at a world championship showdown.
Macafee ran the 8km in 29:39 as the top seven qualified for Saturday's big race.
"It was an awesome experience to compete in a world championship race and receive support from Bendigo runners," Macafee said.
Best of the Aussie team in the under-20 race was Archie Noakes from Athletics Essendon who clocked 26:06 to be 17th.
It was a fascinating duel for gold as Kenya went one-two through the feats of Ishmael Kipkurui and , Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot in times of 24:29 and 24:30.
Among those racing in the Golden Ticket duel on Friday was Uni clubmate and Bats team-mate Matt Buckell.
Sixth at the halfway mark of the open race, Buckell was passed by the likes of Tom Di Canto, Ben St Lawrence and Michael Roeger to be 11th overall.
After his run, Macafee watched the world's best do battle for the elite women's and men's 10km crowns.
Among the contenders was Bendigo star Andy Buchanan who was 33rd to finish and fourth best of the Aussie team in 31:38.
Australia was fourth in the teams categories of the men's and women's 10km races.
"It was also great to see Andy run so well on the world stage," Macafee said of his coach who he first teamed up with a few years ago when Macafee was a student at Bendigo South East Secondary College.
Now studying in Geelong, Macafee was in great form at last month's Steigen-backed Victoria Country field and track championships at Geelong's John Landy Field.
He struck gold in the under-20 3000m steeple in 10:01.94 and ran a 1500m time of 4:15 to be fifth.
Macafee will compete at Athletics Victoria's field and track championships for the open and under-20 classes on March 3-5 at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
BENDIGO University's veterans dominated the latest heat of the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill.
A field of 20 raced 3000m on the Retreat Road track.
Brian Watson took out the 7 1/2 lap contest in 11:03 as Uni Pride clubmate Russell Jenkins marked his comeback to the track by being runner-up in 11:32.
Fastest female was Vanessa Garry in 12:41 and eighth place.
Victorious in the Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m just a few weeks ago, Glenn McMillan stepped up to the 5000m distance.
McMillan completed the 12 1/2 lap contest in 17:25 as Uni clubmate Lisa Wilkinson and Eaglehawk's Casey Crapper also ran strongly.
Girlpower was to the fore in the 1000m.
The in-form Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics charged to victory in 3:36.
Runner-up was Lauren Davenport, 3:47, from Bendigo Harriers.
Results from Tuesday night's racing at Flora Hill:
Club legend - BAC Bendigo Athletic Club; BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Brian Watson, 51, Uni. 11:03.33; Russell Jenkins, 61, Uni. 11:32.11; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 11:37.54; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:45.10; Tom Garry, 30, Inv. 12:05.19; Tony Vlaeminck, 56, BH 12:09.16; Josh Fagan, 28, Inv. 12:19.27; Vanessa Garry, 30, Inv. 12:41.03; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:48.85; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:51.48; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 13:19.42; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:29.46; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 14:06.31; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 14:56.61; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 15:05.93; Justine Babitsch, 49, BAC 15:09.16; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 15:21.79; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 17:26.89; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:42.73; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 18:08.60.
Mixed 5000m:
Glenn McMillan, 30, Uni. 17:25.68; Lisa Wilkinson, 54, Uni. 22:46.70; Casey Crapper, 36, Eh 25:31.19.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:36.03; Lauren Davenport, 10, BH 3:47.42; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:54.43; James Davenport, 8, BH 3:56.95; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:59.62; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 4:01.09; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:04.41; Maison Hooke, 9, BLA 4:11.43; Katie Graham, 11, BLA 4:20.97; Renae Graham, 12, BAC 4:45.82; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 6:26.01.
Meanwhile, it's going to be a fiercely-contested final heat for athletes in Thursday night's running of Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series in Flora Hill.
Not only are athletes in a duel to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m), but also for aggregate and club awards.
Top 15 after the preliminary rounds qualify for the March 2 final.
Consistency is a key for Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Jordan going into the 10th leg.
Jordan leads the aggregate on 51 points.
He charged to the lead after third placings in legs six, seven and eight.
Next best on 45 points are University's Andrea Smith, second and first in legs three and four, and Bendigo Athletics Club president Justine Babistch.
Leaders in the aggregate race:
51 Geoff Jordan; 45 Justine Babitsch, Andrea Smith; 44 Richard Marchingo; 43 April Wainwright; 41 Rebecca Soulsby; 40 Katie Graham, John Justice, Keelan McInerney; 38 Bradie Sheldon; 36 Greg Hilson; 34 Renae Graham; 32 Paul Viggers; 30 David Cripps, Tim Sullivan.
