DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,450,000 - $1,500,000
LAND: 549sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
Built in 1900, this outstanding home offers the very best of period charm and modern conveniences following an impeccable renovation and extension.
High quality and detailed finish ensure the home's new owner can move in and relax. The recent extension to the home offers abundant space, and blend seamlessly with the original heritage features.
A pretty picket fence and heritage brick exterior offer a warm welcome, however as soon as you step inside the home you realise this is something truly special.
High ceilings and ample natural light are found throughout, with three bedrooms positioned at the front of the home. The main suite features a luxuriously modern ensuite and a huge dressing room.
At the rear of the property is a sizeable extension with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room. Raked ceilings and clerestory windows ensure natural light floods this family space.
The modern kitchen has a separate coffee station and walk-in butler's pantry, and off the kitchen is a large laundry with excellent storage.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The backyard is a private sanctuary in a vibrant location. The outdoor entertaining area boasts spotted gum decking, custom cabinetry and alfresco kitchenette.
More features throughout include open fireplace, Baltic pine flooring, climate control, Miele kitchen appliances, silent rangehood and Velux skylights.
Gardens are professionally landscaped and a 6.6-kilowatt solar system is installed to help reduce energy costs.
Garaging, internal access, automated watering, a garden shed and a cubby house are included.
High praise for this outstanding property in a sought-after location. It is tucked away in a quiet street, with a charming, unassuming facade.
Buyers seeking practicality, luxury and style have found their perfect match.
Ideally located within walking distance from the hospital precinct, Arts precinct and city centre. Enjoy nearby sports venues, aquatic centre, parkland and schools.
Walk or cycle the creek-side trail to Lake Weeroona and beyond to Bendigo Botanic Gardens at White Hills.
Visit mckeanmcgregor.com.au to find out more about this property. See the photo gallery, floor plans, location map and statement of information.
Contact the selling agent to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.