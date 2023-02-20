Golden Square bowls over Borough in midweek pennant semi-final

Golden Square is the first team through to the Bendigo midweek pennant bowls grand final.
Square upstaged minor premiers Eaglehawk by 13 shots in Monday's semi-final to advance straight to the big dance.
Eaglehawk gets another chance in the preliminary final where it meets South Bendigo after the Diggers edged out Bendigo East by two shots in a thrilling cut-throat semi-final.
Square only won one of the three ricks against Eaglehawk, but Brad Marron's 29-7 win over Kaye Rowe was enough for the Bulldogs to get the points, 63-50.
South Bendigo put an end to Bendigo East's season in thrilling style, 58-56.
East's Todd Matthews thumped Matt Robertson 31-10, but the Diggers got over the line by winning the other two rinks.
Brad Holland outclassed Rob Clough 23-10, while Daryl Rowley proved too good for Benn Probert 25-15.
DIVISION ONE - South Bendigo 58 d Bendigo East 56. Matt Robertson 10 lt Todd Matthews 31, Brad Holland 23 d Robert Clough 10, Daryl Rowley 25 d Benn Probert 15.
Eaglehawk 50 lt Golden Square 63. Phil Godkin 23 d Taylah Marron 18, Kaye Rowe 7 lt Brad Marron 29, Simon Carter 20 d Julie Ross 16.
DIVISION TWO - Kangaroo Flat 50 d Bendigo East 47. Jennifer McHugh 21 d David Judge 14, Ken Packer 15 d Sharyn Vowles 11, Debby Densley 14 lt Colin McKean 22.
Woodbury 76 d Castlemaine 44. Jill Grainger 21 d Maureen Fletcher 13, Len Handley 21 d Pam Hunter 18, Alan Brodie 34 d Stephen McCoombe 13.
DIVISION THREE - Castlemaine 44 lt Golden Square 75. Bruce Miller 10 lt Lorraine Clarkson 38, Nina Hufer 16 lt Merilyn McClure 17, Kathleen Parsons 18 lt Judy Brown 20.
Marong 73 d Strathfieldsaye 49. Andrew Whatley 17 dr Lynne Cole 17, Neville Ryan 27 d Trevor Probert 17, Nancy Tate 29 d Anthony Cole 15.
DIVISION FOUR - Dingee 62 d Golden Square 50. Megan Grieves 15 lt Mark Petersen 20, Fyfe Grieves 26 d Lorraine Eeles 17, Lyn Demeo 21 d Laurie Power 13.
South Bendigo 45 lt White Hills 60. Margaret Kirkpatrick 10 lt Frank Gargiulo 21, Sharon Bryan 16 lt Des Fiedler 25, Craig Adams 19 d Harold Walklate 14.
DIVISION FIVE - Strathfieldsaye 45 d White Hills 28. Stewart Curnow 20 d Barry Carter 17, Mark Filan 25 d Helen Liddell 1.
South Bendigo 24 lt Inglewood 53. Gillian Pinniger 7 lt Vicky Tierney 35, Ann Borham 17 lt David Whitehead 18.
DIVISION SIX - Golden Square 47 d Bendigo East 31. Terence Cope 22 d Rod McDonald 13, Terry McManus 25 d Allen Bamkin 18.
North Bendigo 45 d White Hills 29. John Emerson 20 d Colin Sleep 15, Amanda Hall 25 d Tom Dobeli 14.
