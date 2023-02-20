Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square bowls over Borough in midweek pennant semi-final

Updated February 20 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Eaglehawk's Kaye Rowe bowls in Monday's semi-final clash with Golden Square. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

Golden Square is the first team through to the Bendigo midweek pennant bowls grand final.

