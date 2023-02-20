Lucas Herbert has dropped four places on the Official World Golf Rankings after a bogey-riddled final round at the Genesis Invitational.
Herbert shot six-over par on the last day of play at the Riviera Country Club to finish at two-over total on the leaderboard (T58).
It was a tough day on course with a two-over front nine, followed by a four-over back nine that included a double-bogey on the par-three 16th.
He has now slipped back four positions on the OWGR rankings to 49 and will need to remain within the top-50 by the end of March to secure a spot in the 2023 Masters field.
Jon Rahm was the winner at 17-under.
Sport news:
Meanwhile back in Australia, Andrew Martin secured another top-10 on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
The 37-year-old finished TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club at T8 on the leaderboard after a final round of six-under on Sunday.
He came out firing with a five-under front nine that included his only eagle for the week on the par-five ninth.
Once on the back-nine he was hindered by back-to-back bogeys on holes 10 and 11 but managed to score three more birdies afterwards before walking back into the clubhouse.
David Micheluzzi won the tournament at 25-under.
It's expected both Martin and Herbert will take one week breaks from their respective tours.
