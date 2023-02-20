Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert drops down OWGR ranking after T58 finish at Genesis Invitational

Updated February 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin finished T8 at TPS Sydney, meanwhile Lucas Herbert was T58 at the Genesis Invitational. Pictures by Darren Howe (File photos)

Lucas Herbert has dropped four places on the Official World Golf Rankings after a bogey-riddled final round at the Genesis Invitational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.