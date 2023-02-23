DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 4
$790,000 - $860,000
LAND: 4183sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Cameron Rogister 0411 956 937
INSPECT: By appointment
Simply charming is this sandstone residence with excellent features on a lifestyle allotment with shedding, studio and a self-contained guest house.
The home has multiple living areas and a timber kitchen with modern two-drawer dishwasher and modern appliances such as induction cooktop and fan-forced oven.
Detached from the main residence is a two-roomed studio which comprises the fourth bedroom.
More features in the studio are timber-lined ceilings, lounge area, dining space, kitchen, ensuite and laundry.
The studio is currently offered as bed-and-breakfast accommodation. This is a great opportunity for the new owner to generate additional income.
On the side of the house is a small studio for the artist, musician, hobbyist or work-from-home person.
The property has a 6 x 6-metre carport and a 9 x 6-metre Colorbond shed for vehicles, equipment and workshopping.
Top pick for buyers seeking a lifestyle property with unique features as well as space for extended family or guests.
Monsants Road is minutes from Kangaroo Flat services and about nine kilometres from central Bendigo. Maiden Gully has childcare, school, supermarket, bakery and more.
Inspection will impress and delight.
