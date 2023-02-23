DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$790,000 - $840,000
LAND: 1015sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Delaney Barker 0474 302 636 and Brent Mason 0447 404 377
INSPECT: Saturday 12.40pm - 1pm
Tastefully renovated, this spacious family home is ideally located in a quite cul-de-sac with proximity to the city and essential services. Stretch out and enjoy the home's modern interior, large bedrooms and generous living spaces.
Updates include a well-equipped kitchen with plenty of storage and bench space, built-in pantry and quality appliances. Nearby is the main living area with ample room for the whole family.
Entertain in the dining room where sliding doors open onto an undercover outdoor barbecue area. Relax in the luxurious main bedroom suite which has a walk-in robe as well as an ensuite.
Four more bedrooms have built-in robes, the main bathroom includes a walk-in shower and freestanding bath.
Outside is a decked area for entertaining and a handy shed for storage. Plenty of lawn space is available for kids and pets.
Significant energy savings are yours with a 6.6-kilowatt solar system and 12 kilowatts of storage.
The property has side access and carporting, well-established gardens and a view of the nearby bushland reserve. A solid home and an ideal choice for families seeking to upsize near schools, parks, public transport and local shops. Easy cycling distance from the city and hospital, or a short drive.
