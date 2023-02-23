DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$940,000 - $1,030,000
LAND: 521sqm
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
INSPECT: Saturday 11am - 11.30am
The Laurels is a charming period home at East Bendigo with links to Bendigo mine owner and entrepreneur George Lansell. Original details in the home include high ceilings, polished timber floors, leadlight windows, and traditional hallway with ornate fretwork.
Nicely updated throughout, the home offers convenient living with ample space for family and guests. Spacious formal living features a working fireplace, large sash window, and a door leading to the return verandah.
Open-plan living flows effortlessly through to the adjoining kitchen. Sure to impress, the kitchen has a stone-topped island bench and modern appliances as well an original brick chimney with a combustion oven.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Three bedrooms have ceiling fans and fitted robes. Updates in the family bathroom include twin vanity, frameless shower and a claw-foot bath. Further features throughout are guest bathroom, central heating and ducted evaporative cooling. A 5.5-kilowatt solar system will help reduce rising energy costs.
The Laurels is a warm and welcoming home on a leafy allotment with undercover outdoor living, carporting and established gardens.
Families on Phillip Street enjoy a peaceful location with proximity to the city centre, Lake Weeroona, the hospital and university.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.