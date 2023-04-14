From migration to management: Where can a law degree take you?

What exactly can a law degree offer beyond the traditional roles of a lawyer or judge? Picture Shutterstock

A law degree has long been seen as a ticket to a successful career. With the increase in accessible online degrees, they've become even more accessible to those looking to pivot their careers or further their professional development. So, what exactly can a law degree offer beyond the traditional roles of a lawyer or judge?

Earning an online Juris Doctor degree can provide you with a level of flexibility and convenience that is not available via on-campus law programs. With online options, students can study at their own pace, from anywhere in the world, and balance their education with their work and personal responsibilities.



This makes online programs an ideal option for migrants, who can take their degree remotely from an Australian provider.

What is a Juris Doctor degree?

A Juris Doctor (JD) degree is a professional law degree that is designed for individuals who want to pursue a career in law. It is a postgraduate program that typically takes three years of full-time study to complete and provides students with a comprehensive education in the legal field.



In order to qualify for this postgraduate degree, you will also need to have completed an eligible undergraduate degree. Most people that have completed Undergraduate degrees will qualify for this program. To clarify further, the following undergraduate degrees are generally considered eligible for a JD program:

Arts degrees: Many arts degrees, including degrees in philosophy, history, and politics, are considered eligible for a JD program. Business degrees: Business degrees, including degrees in commerce, economics, and finance, are also eligible for a JD program. Science degrees: Science degrees, including degrees in biology, physics, and chemistry, are also considered eligible for a JD program. Engineering degrees: Engineering degrees, including degrees in civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering, are also eligible for a JD program.

If you already have any of these degrees as a migrant, the JD program should give you the option to pivot from your current qualification into postgraduate law. It is important to note that while many undergraduate degrees are eligible for a JD program, some institutions may have specific requirements, such as a minimum GPA or specific coursework.



It is always best to check with the specific institution to confirm eligibility requirements. The JD degree program covers a wide range of legal subjects, including contracts, torts, property, criminal law, and constitutional law, as well as legal writing, research, and advocacy skills.

The business of law

Whilst the initial association with law as a career may be that of someone dealing with crimes like burglaries and robberies, one of the most popular career paths for law graduates is actually business. Business law degrees provide a solid foundation in corporate governance, contract law, and tax law.



These are essential for anyone looking to work in finance, consulting, or as a CEO. Many top law firms and Fortune 500 companies have dedicated legal departments that provide valuable opportunities for legal professionals to apply their skills and knowledge to real-world business challenges.

Intellectual property law

Intellectual property law is a specialised field that deals with the legal protection of creative works, inventions, and ideas. With the rise of technology and the increasing importance of intangible assets, intellectual property law has become an increasingly lucrative and in-demand area of practice. Law graduates can work as patent agents, trademark lawyers, or copyright specialists, helping businesses protect their innovations and intellectual property.

Public service and non-profit work

Law graduates are also in high demand in the public sector and non-profit organisations. A law degree provides a strong foundation in constitutional law, civil rights, and public policy, making it ideal for those looking to pursue careers in government, advocacy, or social justice.



Whether you are interested in working for a government agency, a non-profit organisation, or a public interest law firm, a law degree can help you make a meaningful impact in your community.

Overall, online programs often offer a more comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of legal specialties and interdisciplinary areas, equipping migrant students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a variety of legal and non-legal careers.

