ALEX Caldow says he's ready to put a tough 12 months on and off the soccer field behind him as he makes an exciting return to Bendigo City FC.
The 23-year-old shapes as a potential wildcard in City's bid for promotion from the Men's State League 5 West division.
He last played for the club as a teenager in its early days in the National Premier Leagues in 2015.
His return reunites him with his playing coach from that season, Greg Thomas, who has been at the helm of Bendigo City since the club's comeback to the senior soccer ranks in the Men's State League last year.
The pair were later team-mates during Eaglehawk's championship-winning run in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League.
Caldow, who made his NPL debut with Bendigo City as a 15-year-old against Bulleen, is stoked to be back in the fold, especially after a horrid year in 2022.
The young gun spent the early part of last season with the NPL's Goulburn Valley Suns, before returning to play in the BASL with Eaglehawk.
His move back home was prompted by a desire to be around his family, in particular his father Rod, who sadly lost his battle with bowel cancer last September.
Caldow admits soccer was often the furthest thing from his mind as his father waged his brave battle against cancer.
"When I went back to Eaglehawk last year, I didn't perform anywhere near as well as I wanted to," he said.
"To be honest, when I left the Suns at the end of August, I really had no intention of playing. I just wanted to get back to Bendigo and spend time with mum and dad.
"I was happy to go back to Eaglehawk, but unfortunately, the results didn't really go well and I didn't play that well.
"But this is an exciting new beginning.
"I think coming back here, there is a real opportunity now to prove a lot of people wrong and show them I can still play and play at a good level.
"I'm 24 soon, so I've still got a lot of playing time ahead of me.
"Hopefully, if we can have a couple of successful years, who knows, we might be back playing in the higher levels of the state league or the NPL one day, all things going well."
While his stint with the Suns was only a relatively short one, its contribution to his development was ten-fold.
At 23, Caldow, who has signed as an assistant coach, remarkably finds himself as one of the elder statesmen in a youthful Bendigo City senior squad.
He is wholly embracing his role as one of the club's leaders.
"I was pretty impressed with their first season. I did watch a few of their games and finishing fourth was a good first-up effort," Caldow said.
"I think I can definitely be a player who can make a impact from the start.
"Although I'm only turning 24, they are a very young team. Hopefully, some of the things they lacked I can provide.
"When you look at it, they lost a few games by one goal, or might have been up by a goal or two and ended up sharing the points. If we can turn those around, anything's possible.
"But I'm really impressed them, in particular Sam Piston. He's an absolute gun, and (last year's captain) Aidan Lane. That's two really good young players to build around."
I think coming back here, there is a real opportunity now to prove a lot of people wrong and show them I can still play and play at a good level.- Alex Caldow
After attempting to sign Caldow for Bendigo City's first season in the MSL last year, Thomas is thrilled to have the exciting youngster committed for 2023.
He expected Caldow, with his NPL experience and undoubted skill, to quickly assert himself as a positive influence on City's young playing group.
"We tried to get Alex last year and he ended up going to the GV Suns, which for him was a good opportunity to go and play NPL football," Thomas said.
"Unfortunately, he got a bit of an injury and finished the year elsewhere.
"We're good mates and have been talking and we're rapt to get him on-board this year.
"He's a great player to have and another good young addition.
"He was at the club a few years back and I gave him his debut when he was 15 when the club was in the NPL.
"It's great to have him back now and as a much better player."
The MSL season kicks-off on March 18.
