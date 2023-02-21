Bendigo Advertiser
Alex Caldow rapt to be back at Bendigo City

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Alex Caldow is thrilled to be back at Bendigo City, the club he made his debut for in 2015. Picture by Darren Howe

ALEX Caldow says he's ready to put a tough 12 months on and off the soccer field behind him as he makes an exciting return to Bendigo City FC.

