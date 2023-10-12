BENDIGO City senior men's skipper Aidan Lane has demonstrated his class by claiming a pair of top honours.
Only days after snaring City's senior best and fairest, Lane captured the Men's State League 5 West best and fairest award on Wednesday night.
The defensive midfielder polled 23 votes, finishing two ahead of joint runners up, Balmoral's Zois Galanopoulous and West Point's Blake D'Antino.
League and club Golden Boot award winner Luke Burns was equal fifth in the league count on 14 votes, while 2023 season recruit Alex Caldow finished in the top 10 on 12.
Lane's league medal win followed his triumph in Bendigo City's best and fairest award.
He polled 77 votes to be a runaway winner of the prestigious award ahead of Kayle Thompson.
Burns (35), Caldow (34) and Chidinma Esomeju (22) rounded out the top five.
It was an amazing effort by Lane to claim dual best and fairest awards after playing the bulk of the season under duress with a fractured wrist, which required him to wear a guard.
He underwent surgery on the wrist at the end of the season and is still wearing a cast.
"They had to put a plate and some screws in there and I will still have the cast on for at least another six weeks .... we'll see how that goes," Lane said.
"I guess personally it's been a tough year - the injury does limit what you can do on the field a bit.
"But it's a real honour winning the best and fairests and (the club) players' player awards.
"I guess it shows I'm doing the right things on the field and putting in 100 per cent, which is your job as captain - individually doing your best, but trying to bring the team together.
"Especially after last year - missing the majority of the season with a knee injury - it was just good to play again and get through a whole season."
Lane said his individual awards did not come without the support and effort of his teammates.
He described Bendigo City's first two seasons in the Men's State League 5 West competition and consecutive fourth-placed finishes as 'challenging as a whole'.
"When we first got a senior team together, I think a lot of people around the club thought we'd quickly advance through to state 4 and maybe didn't think the competition would be as competitive as what it is," he said.
"There's four or five real quality teams around us and in state league in general and the soccer is a lot more physical.
"Having the young team we've had, maybe some players weren't used to the physicality of it and the direct style of play some teams play.
"It's been a challenge, but we are growing.
"Some people would be a bit disappointed in some sense we haven't been able to get to state 4 the last few seasons, but obviously next year, promotion will be the main aim.
"If we can bring in a few more players, I'm sure we are capable of getting there."
The newly-crowned league best and fairest identified improvement in City's away from home results as pivotal to their championship aspirations.
Lane heaped praise on teammate Burns, who ended the season with 28 goals and a pair of Golden Boot honours.
Burns' tally included a season-high haul of five against Wyndham in August, and put him 14 goals ahead of nearest rival Alex Caldow (14). Playing coach Greg Thomas was next best with eight goals.
"I think if you ask the boys around the senior group, I think he could have had a hell of a lot more goals," Lane said of Burns.
"He had a great season.
"He's always been very clinical around goals. When I played with him in the under-16s in the junior NPL, he scored a lot of goals back then.
"He's obviously been down to Melbourne in the meantime to a few clubs.
"Just his pace and his ability to finish, he's a bit of a fox in the box is how I think they classify it."
Meanwhile, Daniel Purdy claimed the best and fairest and golden boot award double for the championship-winning reserves team.
Purdy, who finished the season with 20 goals, polled 52 votes to finish 18 ahead of runner-up Cress Ndikumana (34).
Players' player award winner David Mill was third on 25. Arshdeep Singh and Darius Thomas (both on 24) rounded out the top five.
In the under-18s, Bendigo City's first ever season at NPL division one level ended with Hamish Walker as the winner of the best and fairest and Golden Boot awards.
Walker (16 goals) polled an astonishing 136 votes to finish well clear of runner-up and last year's senior best and fairest winner Sam Pitson on 82.
Brent White (55), Noah Rimmer (52) and Jack Nuttall (51) rounded out the top five.
Seth Reppin won the coach's award.
Under-18s coach Greg Thomas branded Walker's season as 'unbelievable'.
"To win the best and fairest and Golden Boot and finish top-three in the league in the Golden Boot in div one is a huge achievement," he said.
"The boy who won that league Golden Boot (Jesse Hoey) is in the Australian under-18 team, so for Hamish to finish where he did is a fantastic effort.
"He deserves everything he gets.
"He played a few games in the ones; we would have loved to have had him a bit more up there, but obviously with the 18s making div one that was his priority.
"He's a great young kid and I have a lot of time for Hamish.
"We'd love to have him around the club next year, but the chances are we will lose him to a big club in Melbourne, in which case we wish him all the very best.
"Like Hamish, Sam Pitson's focus was under-18s this year and he was fantastic for us.
"They are both great young players and individuals."
Thomas, who coached both the under-18s and men's senior team, was quick to congratulate senior skipper Lane on his league and club best and fairest awards.
"Credit to him, having played with that wrist injury and to have kept playing through the pain," he said.
"As senior captain, he really leads from the front and I think it was a just reward for him to win all those awards.
"He was close to winning the players' player award last year, even though he only played about half of the season.
"I feel he'll have an even bigger year next year without the injuries and will be a big part of us getting promoted."
Other Bendigo City season best and fairest winners were Ollie Walker (under-16); Damon Hannes (under-15); Leuder de Podolinsky (under-14); and Jimi Reid (under-13).
Best and fairest: Aidan Lane.
Players' player: Aidan Lane.
Golden boot: Luke Burns.
Coach's award: Sean Boxshall.
Best and fairest: Daniel Purdy.
Players' player: David Mill.
Golden boot: Daniel Purdy.
Coach's award: Paul Henderson.
Best and fairest: Hamish Walker.
Players' player: Sam Pitson.
Golden boot: Hamish Walker
Coach's player: Seth Repper.
Best and fairest: Ollie Walker.
Players' player: Ollie Walker.
Golden boot: Ollie Walker.
Coach's award: Dylan Baker.
Best and fairest: Damon Hannes.
Players' player: Damon Hannes.
Golden boot: Ethan Pope.
Coach's award: Henry Coleman
Best and fairest: Leuder de Podolinsky.
Players' player: Rocco Di Maggio.
Golden boot: Jack Joynson-Baker.
Coach's award: Albi Norman.
Best and fairest: Jimi Reid
Players' player: Fletcher White.
Golden boot: Jimi Reid.
Coach's award: Ben Darlow.
