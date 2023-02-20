Bendigo Bank's customer ages are shrinking

CUSTOMERS at the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank are getting younger, managing director Marnie Baker says.
It proves the bank is successfully drawing in younger customers online is working, she has told shareholders.
The average Bendigo Bank group customer's age has fallen from 46 to 43 years over the past decade, data released on Monday to the Australian Stock Exchange shows.
The three-year drop belies a larger shift as the bank has carved out space in the lucrative savings market for millennials.
"More importantly, they are beginning to enter an important phase in their lives, looking to purchase a home," managing director Marnie Baker told investors during a conference call on Monday.
She wants to keep those customers with the bank through their entire lives.
Nearly nine per cent of all home loans the bank settles are now done through digital channels and the bank wants to "accelerate" those sorts of shifts in the 12 months to come, Ms Baker said.
That could include marketing campaigns for new and refreshed digital offerings like Up Home and BEN Express, which are currently promoted mostly to existing online customers, she told the Advertiser in an interview following the conference call.
A growing base of millennial customers may be validation for bank executives who have at times found themselves trying to assure wary shareholders new digital loan products are worth the investment.
"I class myself as part of the older cohort too and I can relate to ... people [who] don't necessarily have the appreciation of what this younger generation are seeking from their financial institutions," Ms Baker said last year.
"I've spent enough time with this cohort, I've spent enough time in this business, to get a really good appreciation of how aligned this proposition is with what consumers of the future are looking for."
More generally, the Bendigo Bank delivered strong financial results despite cost of living pressures mounting throughout the market.
It had a $249 million statutory net profit and has told shareholders to expect a 29-cent fully franked dividend.
That has come from multiple parts of the bank's operations, not just digital platforms, Ms Baker said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
