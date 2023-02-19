Police are searching for multiple offenders who stole a pressure washer from a North Bendigo school.
Police believe two people entered the school on December 1, 2022, gained access to a shed and stole a Gerni pressure washer.
An image has been released of two men police believe can assist officers with their investigation, in hopes the members of the public may be able to identify them.
If you have any information in relation to this matter, contact the Bendigo Criminal Investigation Unit on 5448 1361, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
