Top shot by Berg breaks record

DUAL national open champion Emma Berg broke Bendigo's record as she put the shot 15.34 metres at Athletics Bendigo's latest track and field meet.
Friday night's 10th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League run by AB at the Flora Hill complex in Retreat Road was packed with many highs.
A mark of 15.34m earned Berg 515 points in the Shield League competition.
The Gavriliadis siblings, Jake and Monique, from Dunolly competed for Bendigo Harriers and hit marks of 13.71m and 10.92m at shot put.
In the 10th and final preliminary round of AVSL, Eaglehawk scored 42,461 points to be runner-up in Premier division as Diamond Valley won on 42,858.
Hawks' young gun Cameron Smith started the weekend's action at number one in AVSL's Most Valuable Athlete award.
Smith scored 1499 points to be third in this round behind Geelong Guild's Isabella Tarr, 1610; and Wyndham's Sebastian Panakkal, 1519.
Bendigo Harriers doubled their premiership points by employing the PowerPlay.
The Harriers scored 14,062 to be sixth, but earned 10 points in a round where Wendouree, Keilor St Bernard's, Mornington, Geelong Guild, and Ballarat Harriers led the way.
South Bendigo netted 11,219 points to be ninth in division two this round.
Bendigo University scored 508 points to be ninth in division five, but was seventh overall as it doubled points under the PowerPlay format.
The strength of Eaglehawk was again shown as 14 in the Two Blues squad were in the MVA's top 100 this round.
Stars for the Borough included Terry Hicks 1352, 13th; Angus McKindlay 1325, equal 19th; Daniel Chisholm 1290, 24th; Alyssa Beaton 1270, equal 29th; Shannon Storey 1251, 34th; Abbey Hromenko 1215, 39th; Jorja Morrison 1172, equal 55th; and Giselle Hattingh 1166, 58th.
The Hawks also had Dave Chisholm 1130, 68th; Sophie Scoble 1128, equal 69th; Cooper Richardson 1127, 71st; Laura Kadri 1096, 83rd; and Madelyn Beaton 1077, 90th excel at many events.
A tally of 1069 by Dude Kelly in his first meet in many weeks for the Hawks put him equal 96th in the MVA race.
South Bendigo veteran Joan Self scored 1266 points to be 31st.
Highest points earners for Bendigo Harriers were Jake Gavriliadis 1184; Josh Evans 1076 and Caitlin Evans 1076, to occupy the 47th, 91st and 92nd positions.
