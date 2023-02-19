Bendigo Advertiser
Top shot by Berg breaks record

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 8:28am
South Bendigo's Emma Berg has continued her record breaking form this Athletics Victoria Shield League season.

DUAL national open champion Emma Berg broke Bendigo's record as she put the shot 15.34 metres at Athletics Bendigo's latest track and field meet.

Local News

