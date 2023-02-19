Little Athletics Regional Championships in Bendigo | DAY 2 PHOTOS

Today's action from day two of the Little Athletics Regional Championships in Bendigo.
BENDIGO'S Andy Buchanan and his Australian teammates have finished fourth in the senior men's team event at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships held in Bathurst on Saturday.
Representing Australia for a second time, Buchanan finished 33rd overall over the 10km race to be the fourth-ranked Australian behind Ky Robinson (23rd), Jack Rayner (29th) and Brett Robinson (31st).
The race was won by 22-year-old Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda in 29:17, with Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawai second.
Australia finished behind Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda in the men's team event.
In what were testing conditions at Mount Panorama for the championships, the day started with scorching temperatures and ended in a thunderstorm.
Australia won one bronze medal from the championships in the mixed relay featuring Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSewyn and Abbey Caldwell, who finished 12 seconds behind the winning team Kenya.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.