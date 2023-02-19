Bendigo Advertiser

Little Athletics Regional Championships in Bendigo | DAY 2 PHOTOS

Updated February 19 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today's action from day two of the Little Athletics Regional Championships in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.