WNBL: Fire holds Spirit to season-low score as Bendigo suffers fourth loss in a row

By Luke West
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Anneli Maley combined 14 points with eight rebounds for Bendigo against Townsville on Saturday night. Picture by Noni Hyett
