WNBL: Fire holds Spirit to season-low score as Bendigo suffers fourth loss in a row

MORE BASKETBALL: Under-16/18 Junior Country Championships in Bendigo | DAY 1 PHOTOS
THE Bendigo Spirit were held to their lowest score of the WNBL season on Saturday night as the ladder-leading Townsville Fire inflicted their fourth-straight defeat.
The 88-62 loss in Townsville leaves the Spirit with an 11-8 record and in a tight battle with the Perth Lynx for a finals berth.
Fortunately for the Spirit Perth was also beaten over the weekend, with the Lynx going down 102-83 to the Southside Flyers in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.
As a result the Spirit are narrowly holding on to fourth position from the chasing Lynx (10-8), who still have three games to play compared to Bendigo's two.
The two sides will face off this Saturday night in Perth in a critical game in the race to the finals with the Spirit hopeful of finally having sidelined star Kelsey Griffin return from her torn hamstring.
Spirit co-captain Griffin hasn't played for over a month, but in an encouraging sign that a return is imminent she flew with the team to Townsville and suited up.
"KG is back training on court and is in a good place and I'd say she'd be a very good chance of playing next week providing she can just tick off a couple more tests," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said on Sunday.
The Fire showed why they are the hottest team in the WNBL approaching the finals with their performance on Saturday night.
The win was Townsville's ninth in a row - five of which have been by double-figure margins.
The Fire shot the ball at 60 per cent from the field (35-of-58) and nailed seven of their 19 three-point shots, while Bendigo went just 1-of-11 from long-range.
The Fire also had the better of the rebound count 35-24 in what was a wire-to-wire win over the Spirit.
"Townsville shot the ball at an incredible clip... 60 per cent is just ridiculous," Kereama said.
"And that wasn't due to us not knowing what the were going to do in terms of their offence or poor defence by us; they just made some very big plays and were able to do so consistently.
"We did a really good job in holding Karlie Samuelson to two points, but then it was Tianna Hawkins (32 points) who stepped up and that just shows the star power they've got."
After scoring 25 points in the opening term the Spirit added just 37 more over the last three quarters, including only six in the final stanza.
Anneli Maley (14 points), who also had eight rebounds, Megan McKay (14) and Alicia Froling (12) led the scoring for the Spirit.
Alex Wilson played the role of chief facilitator dishing out eight assists.
The Spirit's score of 62 was well shy of their season average of 79.
BENDIGO Spirit star Anneli Maley has been given another opportunity to impress WNBA franchise the Chicago Sky.
After playing four games with Chicago last WNBA season, the Sky announced over the weekend they had signed Maley to a training camp contract ahead of the upcoming season starting in May.
Maley, 24, averaged 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in her four WNBA games for the Sky last season against Seattle, Minnesota, New York and Los Angeles.
WNBA training camps begin on April 30, with the season tipping off on May 19.
The Sky will tip off its 2023 season against Minnesota.
The Sky was beaten by the Connecticut Sun 3-2 in their best-of-five semi-final series last season.
Maley, the reigning WNBL MVP and member of the Australian Opals squad, is having another strong season for the Spirit, averaging 16.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists across her 19 games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.