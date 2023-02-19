Acclimatise win kick-starts fresh era for Fliedner stable

A RENEWED focus on young fresh talent is showing encouraging early signs for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner.
With fewer than 10 starters in the first two months of 2023, the stable broke through for its first winner of the year on Sunday at Ballarat, when Acclimatise prevailed in a 1600m maiden.
The three-year-old son of Palentino and Himalayan Queen was having only his second race start, after finishing fifth on debut at Benalla in late January.
An impressive one-length victory over the race favourite Falcon Of Malta has the stable excited about the future of Acclimatise, a $25,000 purchase from the Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale.
"He'll be a nice staying horse in the future," stable spokesperson Toby Lake said post-race.
"He took a lot of improvement out of his first start - he did a lot wrong.
"Shane wanted to put the winkers on him today and I think that's the winning move."
Equally as telling as the addition of some new gear was the step up to 1600m, after the gelding hit the line strongly enough over 1400m on debut.
"He gives you the feel at home that he's definitely going to get further," Lake said.
"He's by Palentino, who won a couple of times over a mile. harry said the other day (at Benalla) he was looking for further.
"We will take our time with him - he's not a horse that wants to be rushed.
"I'm sure there is plenty of wins left in him."
A win with Acclimatise followed a second for the Fliedner camp with the three-year-old first starter Allocate at Bendigo on February 12.
Lake said it was an exciting time to be back in his home town and working alongside Fliedner.
"We've got a few things in the pipeline and I'm really excited," he said.
"We've seen Ballarat and Cranbourne boom as training centres, I think Bendigo's next.
"Geographically it's in the middle of Victoria, so why couldn't it.
"We're doing our best, so hopefully it's the first of many (wins)."
Coffey, who has ridden 23 career winners for Fliedner and 77 placings, was rapt to have again savoured success with his uncle following a little bit of a drought for the pair as a team.
While he acknowledged Acclimatise still had a few kinks to iron out, he was confident the stable could get the best out of him.
"He's still got a bit of snort of him and he's a bit of a lad. He makes life a little difficult for myself and Shane and Toby and the team," he said.
"But if we can just keep going along quietly, hopefully we can iron it out and he can put it all together and go on and win a few more races.
"(Sunday) wasn't the strongest race, but they presented him in great order and he got the job done.
"It's pretty good to get a winner for Shane, it's been a while since I rode a winner for him.
"He's got a nice team of horses around him now and Toby and Jack Lake are back with him doing a bit of work.
"You can see with a horse like (Acclimatise), who can be difficult, they're doing a really good job and hopefully the boys can gets some results."
