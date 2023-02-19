Touching tribute follows Jett Stanley's first Victorian city winner

APPRENTICE jockey Jett Stanley has paid tribute to beloved racing identity Deane Lester after notching up his first Victorian metropolitan winner at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
The 18-year-old son of Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley and wife Paris notched up the 66th and biggest win to date of his burgeoning career with a victory aboard the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Unflinching in heat 12 of the Ladbrokes 55 Second Challenge (955m).
He was quick to add to the chorus of tributes for Lester, one of the Australian racing industry's most respected and revered figures.
The 54-year-old died peacefully last Thursday night, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Speaking post-race on Racing.com, Stanley said he was one of the many people in racing whose lives had been touched in some way by Lester.
"It was really good to be able to get that done (on Friday night), especially with Deane Lester looking over all of us jockeys," Stanley said.
"He was such a huge support to a lot of people in jockeys' rooms.
"I was fortunate enough to meet him young enough in my career, and he helped me before I was even race riding to get into the game.
"I send my condolences out to his family and all of his close friends."
It was a sentimental victory in more than one way for Stanley, who is based at Albury with trainer Mitch Beer.
His first Victorian city winner came in a heat of the series won by his father as a trainer in 2014-15 with the mare Beach Front.
"It was an amazing feeling (getting the first Victorian city winner) - any winner is amazing, but especially at The Valley," he said.
"It's just one of the greatest tracks in the world. It's got a great atmosphere with the big grandstand and the short straight. It's really unique.
"To be able to do it in the 955m challenge that dad won as a trainer when I was a little kid was really special."
Stanley had previously ridden 10 city winners in Western Australia, where he moved to kick-start his career under Grant and Alana Williams, in 2021.
His first at metropolitan level aboard Trevello in April that year was achieved in just his third race ride.
