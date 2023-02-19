Bendigo Advertiser
Touching tribute follows Jett Stanley's first Victorian city winner

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:19pm
Jett Stanley scores his Victorian metropolitan win aboard Unflinching at Moonee Valley last Friday night. Picture by George Salpigtidis/Racing Photos

APPRENTICE jockey Jett Stanley has paid tribute to beloved racing identity Deane Lester after notching up his first Victorian metropolitan winner at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

