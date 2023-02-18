AFL: Illicit drug use ban handed down to Collingwood's Ginnivan

READ MORE: Pies' Ginnivan relishes AFL spotlight
LIVEWIRE Collingwood forward Jack Ginnivan won't be available for selection until round three this year after admitting to "illicit substance use".
The AFL and Collingwood confirmed on Saturday night Ginnivan, who was drafted to the Magpies from the Bendigo Pioneers as a rookie in 2020, had been suspended after vision captured by a member of the public emerged of the 20-year-old with an illicit substance in a toilet cubicle while at the Torquay Hotel in January.
In a statement released by the AFL, Ginnivan admitted to the illicit substance use when interviewed by the AFL Integrity Unit.
As part of the sanctions handed down Ginnivan will not be available to participate in Collingwood's match simulation against Carlton this Friday, the club's official practice match against Hawthorn on March 2 and the Magpies' first two games of the season against reigning premier Geelong and Port Adelaide.
Ginnivan accepted responsibility for his actions, with the sanctions also including a $5000 suspended fine, while he will be required to undertake further education training on illicit substances and its effects.
"I want to take ownership of my actions in the vision, which shows me with an illicit substance," Ginnivan said.
"I understand that as an AFL player I have standards I need to meet and, on this occasion, I have fallen well short of the standards expected of me as a footballer and as a representative of Collingwood. I am truly sorry to everyone that I have let down with my behaviour.
I understand that as an AFL player I have standards I need to meet and, on this occasion, I have fallen well short of the standards expected of me as a footballer- Jack Ginnivan
"Firstly, my family and the Collingwood football family who each support me so well on and off the field.
"To our club members and fans, our sponsors and the AFL, I am aware my poor decision-making has impacted on all of you and for that I also apologise.
"I have made mistakes along the way and I'm determined to learn from them in order to be the best person and footballer I can be to avoid letting people down, which is what I have done here."
After playing five games in his debut season in 2021 for the Magpies, Ginnivan was one of the AFL's breakout stars last year kicking 40 goals in 23 games highlighted by winning the Anzac Day Medal with a five-goal haul against Essendon in front of 84,205 at the MCG that also earned him a Rising Star nomination.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.