Imported galloper Zoom claims Marong Cup

BRITISH import Zoom continued his unbeaten run on Australian turf for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with a stirring win in Saturday's $30,000 Marong Cup at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.
The four-year-old made it three straight wins since his arrival with a fighting victory over the 2200m distance.
A $3.50 second-favourite in the eight-horse field, Zoom - ridden by Beau Mertens - needed almost the entire length of the Bendigo straight to put Mr French away, after the Archie Alexander-trained four-year-old had hit the lead rounding the home corner.
The official margin was a short head, with an almost identical margin separating Mr French ($2.70 favourite) and the Matt Cumani-trained Max Mercury ($5) in third place in one of the most exciting Marong Cup finishes in the race's long history.
The victory came three-and-a-half months after Maher and Eustace won the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) in another close finish with High Emocean.
It contributed to a massive day for the star young training team, who had only the one runner at Bendigo.
They savoured success at Flemington in the $1 million Group 1 Lightning Stakes with Coolangatta and picked up a second in the Group 3 C.S. Hayes Stakes with Holymanz, who was only narrowly beaten by the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Elliptical.
The pair also notched up a win at Canterbury Park in Sydney on Friday night with Windshadow.
Zoom, by the Irish stallion Adaay out of The Giving Tree, continues to boast an unbeaten record in Australia.
He ticked off his maiden with an impressive 3.2-length win over 1600m at Terang on January 2 and followed up with success in a benchmark 64 over 2387m at Warrnambool on January 25.
His Marong Cup triumph was at benchmark 78 level.
Zoom provided the first leg of a winning race-to-race double for Mertens.
The 25-year-old rode The Yachtsman to victory in the final race on the program for Geelong trainer Kelvin Bourke, with the five-year-old gelding proving too strong in the run to the line to defeat Orrong Road by three-quarters of a length, with Coyote, for Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright, close by in third place.
Mertens was one of two jockeys to finish the meeting with q double, after Josh Cartwright struck twice early in the day aboard Hans Albert in the Bishop Joe Grech Memorial Maiden Plate (1000m) and Darci's Debut in the 0-58 handicap over 1100m.
Both winners are trained at Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde.
Cartwright also picked up a second on Fast Melody behind arguably the most impressive winner on the card, Greenhill Prince.
The Shay Keating-trained four-year-old won for the second time in his last three starts, notching up a convincing win in the benchmark 0-58 handicap.
He was ridden by Ballarat's Alana Kelly, who made it back-to-back wins at Bendigo meetings this month.
The 23-year-old won the last race at the Sunday, February 12 meeting on Frost Yourself.
A good seven days for Kelly included a win at Benalla on Tuesday on Speakeasy.
The next Bendigo meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28.
