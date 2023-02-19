Bendigo Advertiser
Imported galloper Zoom claims Marong Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:02am
Zoom, ridden by Beau Mertens, gets the upper hand on Mr French (inside) and Max Mercury to win the $30,000 Marong Cup at Bendigo on Saturday. It was the first leg of a riding double for 25-year-old Mertens. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

BRITISH import Zoom continued his unbeaten run on Australian turf for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with a stirring win in Saturday's $30,000 Marong Cup at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.

