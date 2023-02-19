Due to V/Line maintenance and upgrade works, coaches will replace Bendigo and Echuca Line trains from next week.
This change will occur for the entire journey from Tuesday, February 21 to Sunday, March 5.
Coaches will replace all train services from Southern Cross to Bendigo and Echuca.
Passengers are advised to allow an additional 60 minutes for your journey.
All train services will be replaced by a mix of express and stopping all stations coach services.
You can find the full timetable online here.
