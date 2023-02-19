Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Coaches replace trains on Bendigo, Echuca lines due to maintenance

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
February 19 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Glenn Daniels

Due to V/Line maintenance and upgrade works, coaches will replace Bendigo and Echuca Line trains from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.