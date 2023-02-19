A group of local researchers and healthcare workers have been honoured on a national stage for one of their long-term projects.
Announced at a recent ceremony, the Bendigo Health and La Trobe University collaboration earned a VicHealth award for Leading Health Promotion Research.
The research looked at cost-effective methods to integrate preventative health advice into routine hospital visits, where surgeons talked to patients about their physical activity levels, providing advice and referring them to a telephone coaching program.
Bendigo Health allied health lead and La Trobe Adjunct research fellow Dr Stephen Barratt said this was a product of years of work.
"I got involved in around 2017 and we were looking at doing a one-off project around trying to do more health promotion around the hospital," he said.
"We felt it had decent merit as a project so we partnered with a few guys at La Trobe, Mike Kingsley and Stephen Begg.
"We looked at when patients come to hospital, how can we use that as an opportunity to promote physical activity and associate changes?
"And from there it just snowballed."
Dr Barrett said the team grew from there.
"We got some of the doctors involved and they would refer patients, and then we took on a longer term study," he said.
"We looked cost-effectiveness and health outcomes over time."
He said the feedback from patients involved in the project was positive.
OTHER STORIES:
"They seem to be accepting of the promotion through their medical appointments," Dr Barrett said.
"We've interviewed patients who said being referred into these programs from the hospital was a big moment in their lived and they valued the clinicians doing that."
He said getting news of the award was a "nice surprise".
"We were actually nominated as a finalist a couple of years ago and it was nice to win this time," he said.
"It's good that we now have a bigger body of work now and it's good to be recognised for it.
"We have a great collaborative team that has helped us get here and we couldn't have done it without them."
Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas thanked all the award recipients and finalists for their innovation, passion and hard work.
"Congratulations to all our finalists and award winners for helping to inspire more Victorians to be healthy and happy, while giving them the tools to do so," Minister Thomas said.
"Your work is inspirational and vital. Thank you for the passion and commitment you show every day in improving the health and wellbeing of Victorian communities."
VicHealth chief executive Dr Sandro Demaio said the awards highlighted the importance of investing in prevention to support Victorians to live longer, healthier lives.
"Nothing is more important than our health and wellbeing," Dr Demaio said.
"Our award nominees are making a huge difference by keeping us connected and preventing issues that cause chronic disease.
"We were blown away by the calibre of nominations, Victoria is certainly a healthier place to be thanks to your efforts."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.