After three decades in the navy, Brendon 'Robbo' Roberts was looking for his next challenge in life.
He, along with 10 others, have joined the team at St John of God Bendigo in the hospital's latest intake of graduate nurses.
The experience, although only just beginning, has been very different to his last career, Mr Roberts said.
"I like to think I'm a pretty compassionate and talkative person, so I wanted to find a job that allowed me to be both," he said.
"It's vastly different to the navy, but that's not a bad thing."
Mr Roberts said he is excited for the pace of the surgical ward after working as a personal carer for a period while completing his studies.
"Being at St John of God here in Bendigo just feels right and I think out views align," he said.
"I've only been here a short time, but I know this is somewhere I'll enjoy working."
St John of God Bendigo Hospital chief executive Michael Hogan said the new faces were a welcome addition to the team.
"Our graduates are our future workforce, and with our existing experienced team, play an important role in helping us deliver high quality patient care and outcomes both now and into the future," he said.
The group is part of the 200 graduate nurses and midwives who will start their career in healthcare across the St John of God network.
OTHER STORIES:
An influx of 190 graduates will start with the organisation, as the first of two intakes for the year across nursing, mental health nursing, perioperative nursing and midwifery.
This follows a record number of graduate nurses and midwives recruited to the organisation last year, with 273 graduates joining across two intakes in 2022.
St John of God Health Care Group Workforce director Carla Bonev said the increase in graduates employed was a part of the organisation's recruitment strategy to help attract and retain nurses and midwives at a time when there is a worldwide shortage.
"We offer graduates many benefits including permanent contracts, intensive clinical and teaching support, learning and development opportunities, small group coaching and a range of clinical rotations, as well as the chance to advance their careers through scholarships and research in the future," she said.
"We are also excited to share that we will be rolling out an allied health graduate program in the near future, to grow and strengthen our workforce and help provide essential patient care.
"In addition to the recruitment of graduate nurses and midwives, we have been actively recruiting within Australia and internationally for experienced practitioners and are pleased at the response thus far.
"We believe this reflects the success of a highly attractive offering, including a global mobilisation plan which includes a pathway to permanent residency, relocation assistance and a range of supports for overseas health care workers."
Mr Roberts encouraged anyone who was thinking to make the change to healthcare to "just do it".
"You need to establish what you want and enjoy and just go for it," he said.
"It can take a number of years, look at me taking almost 30 years, but it's never too late."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.