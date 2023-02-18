Powerline inspections from the air are underway in the region as part of a electricity distributor year-round vegetation inspection and tree-cutting program.
The helicopters are fitted with advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to accurately identify the distances of trees to powerlines before teams cut the vegetation away to keep the network and community safe.
Headed up by a team of highly qualified pilots, the Powercor flights are taking place over two months, covering Bendigo itself but also Castlemaine, Harcourt, Maryborough, Dunolly, Inglewood and surrounding areas.
Powercor Vegetation Management head Chris Heinz said the program was a critical part of keeping the network safe and reliable for customers.
"Our work is about reducing the risk of trees and branches coming into contact with powerlines, which can lead to power outages and fires".
"By inspecting the entire network every year, we are able to determine where and when we need to cut trees and branches away from powerlines," he said.
"On any given day, we have more than 300 people managing vegetation to keep our network safe and reliable."
Powercor's vegetation management program is the largest in the state, inspecting and managing vegetation across more than 70,000km of powerline and about 570,000 powerline spans through central, northern and western Victoria, including across hazardous bushfire risk areas.
Teams attend sites on both private and public property to assess and scope what cutting needs to occur.
If crews are required to cut trees on private property, Powercor will notify customers in advance of any cutting unless the work needs to occur immediately for safety reasons.
"Each year we cut back hundreds of thousands of trees and branches away from powerlines to keep the network safe and reliable," Mr Heinz said.
"We're able to use the data from our LiDAR helicopter scans to form a 3D model of the network, which our teams use to identify trees requiring trimming."
Weather permitting, the Bell 505 helicopters fly at an altitude of just over 300 metres, capturing enormous amounts of data to form an accurate image of powerlines across the region.
The helicopters are operated by the network's affiliate business, Beon Aerial Services.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
