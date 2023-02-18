Bendigo Advertiser
Powercor takes to the skies in Bendigo and surrounds to keep powerlines safe

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
February 18 2023 - 4:00pm
The helicopters are fitted with advanced Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to accurately identify the distances of trees to powerlines. Picture supplied

Powerline inspections from the air are underway in the region as part of a electricity distributor year-round vegetation inspection and tree-cutting program.

