WEEKEND PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: No change to top four; Woodies stave off relegation by one point

SOUTH Bendigo's quest for a fourth-consecutive weekend pennant lawn bowls premiership is still alive after the Diggers ended a run of four losses in a row to keep hold of their spot in the top four on Saturday.
Entering Saturday's last round of the season only two of the four finalists had been decided - Moama and Bendigo.
The other two spots were up for grabs with Bendigo East, South Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Golden Square all in contention.
Ultimately, though, the top four remained unchanged, with the finals series to be contested between Moama, Bendigo, Bendigo East and South Bendigo.
As well as the intrigue as to which of the Beasties, Diggers, Hawks and Square would lock up the last two finals berths, there was also an added element of interest to the final round with Marong, Inglewood and Castlemaine all fighting to stave off relegation.
It was Inglewood that won that battle, with the Woodies - despite losing to Golden Square - climbing from ninth to eighth to maintain their position in division one next season.
Marong and Castlemaine will be the two teams to be relegated, with the Panthers missing out on keeping their place in division one by the barest of margins after finishing just one point behind Inglewood.
South Bendigo had started Saturday holding onto its position in the top four by just one point from the chasing Eaglehawk, with Golden Square a further three points back.
But with the pressure on, the Diggers rose to the occasion and took away any possibility they could be knocked out of the top four by winning all four rinks against Kangaroo Flat in a 92-63 victory at home.
"We haven't been far away the past month with the way we've been playing, but today we put it together from the start," South Bendigo coach Brad Holland said.
"We got ourselves out to a good lead early and then had to defend towards the end."
Eaglehawk did all it could do to force its way into the top four, but it wasn't enough.
The Hawks' run of hot form late in the season continued with an all rinks-up win over Bendigo at home, 88-63, in what was Eaglehawk's seventh-consecutive victory.
At that stage of the day the result had pushed the Hawks into the top four given Bendigo East's late start for its twilight game against Marong.
For the Hawks to keep hold of their spot in the four they needed Bendigo East to suffer an upset loss to Marong, while the Panthers needed to win two of the rinks to avoid relegation.
Knowing a loss would have ended their season, the Beasties got the job done winning 88-59, while the Panthers only won one of the two rinks they needed to finish out of the bottom two.
In the other two games to close out the home and away season, minor premier Moama thumped wooden-spooner Casltemaine by 50 shots, 108-58, and Golden Square edged out Inglewood 74-71 in the closest contest of the day.
DIVISION 1
Moama 108 def Castlemaine 58.
Alex Marshall 29 def Lachlan Darroch 10, Kevin Anderson 32 def Greg Brain 11, Kevin Brennan 25 def Peter Brain 16, Cameron Keenan 22 def Rod Phillips 21.
Bendigo East 88 def Marong 59.
Aaron Tomkins 20 def Mark Dickins 10, Marc Smith 13 lt Darren Marshall 27, Darren Burgess 34 def Graeme Fawcett 9, Andrew Cullen 21 def Daniel Fulton 13.
Eaglehawk 88 def Bendigo 63.
Lachlan Bowland 23 def Luke Hoskin 17, Tony Ellis 22 def Andrew Brown 20, Simon Carter 22 def Ian Ross 18, Dean Carter 21 def Brayden Byrne 8.
Golden Square 74 def Inglewood 71.
Graham Edwards 25 def Rob Day 16, Travis Berry 13 lt Mal McLean 17, Greg Podesta 20 def Ian Chamberlain 15, Brad Marron 16 lt Lindsay Kelly 23.
South Bendigo 92 def Kangaroo Flat 63.
Max Rowley 23 def Barry Anset 18, Matt Robertson 22 def Paul Moller 12, Brad Holland 23 def Cameron Wilson 14, Liam Crapper 24 def Travis Kelly 19.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Bendigo East 81 def Bendigo 74, Kangaroo Flat 91 def Golden Square 63, Strathfieldsaye 82 def Eaglehawk 76, Harcourt 75 dr White Hills 75.
Ladder - Woodbury (134), Castlemaine (132), Kangaroo Flat (128), Bendigo East (126), Harcourt (126), Golden Square (109), Heathcote (72), Bendigo (69).
............................................
DIVISION 3
Bendigo East 91 def Bendigo 66, Kangaroo Flat 93 def Serpentine 73, South Bendigo 84 def Strathfieldsaye 69, North Bendigo 75 def Heathcote 66.
Ladder - North Bendigo (174), South Bendigo (163), Strathfieldsaye (156), Kangaroo Flat (141), Bendigo East (138), Heathcote (91), Serpentine (85), Bendigo (60).
............................................
DIVISION 4
Bendigo East 82 def Castlemaine 68, Marong 93 def White Hills 59, Woodbury 78 def South Bendigo 76, Golden Square 83 def Eaglehawk 68.
Ladder - Marong (199), Eaglehawk (159), Golden Square (148), Castlemaine (120), South Bendigo (120), Woodbury (110), White Hills (92), Bendigo East (60).
............................................
DIVISION 5
Calivil 79 def Castlemaine 71, Kangaroo Flat 81 def Marong 63, Strathfieldsaye 99 def Campbells Creek 81, Inglewood 94 def Dingee 60.
Ladder - Calivil (177), Inglewood (177), Kangaroo Flat (168), Marong (152), Dingee (97), Castlemaine (90), Strathfieldsaye (76), Campbells Creek (71).
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 83 def White Hills 61, Kangaroo Flat 86 def Woodbury 58, South Bendigo 86 def Marong 64, Bendigo 101 def Bridgewater 66.
Ladder - Harcourt (195), Bendigo (177), Kangaroo Flat (176), South Bendigo (146), Woodbury (128), Bridgewater (85), White Hills (63), Marong (38).
............................................
DIVISION 7
Heathcote 56 def Bendigo East 51, Kangaroo Flat 72 def Golden Square 52, South Bendigo 67 def North Bendigo 38, Bendigo VRI 72 def Harcourt 43.
Ladder - Bendigo VRI (186), Kangaroo Flat (176), Golden Square (120), North Bendigo (98), Heathcote (97), South Bendigo (87), Bendigo East (73), Harcourt (59).
............................................
DIVISION 8
Eaglehawk 81 def Woodbury 32, Kangaroo Flat 58 def Golden Square 57.
Ladder - Eaglehawk (118), Kangaroo Flat (65), Golden Square (63), Woodbury (49), Bendigo VRI (25).
THE Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls finals get under way on Monday morning, with 13 clubs represented across the six divisions.
Golden Square has the most teams in the midweek pennant finals with four, including its division one side which will meet reigning premier Eaglehawk in the major semi-final.
MONDAY'S GREENS:
DIVISION 1:
Eaglehawk v Golden Square at Strathfieldsaye A.
South Bendigo v Bendigo East at Strathfieldsaye A.
DIVISION 2:
Woodbury v Castlemaine at Kangaroo Flat C.
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo East at North Bendigo Top.
DIVISION 3:
Marong v Strathfieldsaye at White Hills Turner.
Castlemaine v Golden Square at Kangaroo Flat C.
DIVISION 4:
South Bendigo v White Hills at Golden Square Back.
Dingee v Golden Square at White Hills Turner.
DIVISION 5:
South Bendigo v Inglewood at Golden Square Back.
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills at Woodbury.
DIVISION 6:
North Bendigo v White Hills at Woodbury.
Golden Square v Bendigo East at North Bendigo Top.
Games start at 9.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.