Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

WEEKEND PENNANT LAWN BOWLS: No change to top four; Woodies stave off relegation by one point

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk skipper Dean Carter bowls against Bendigo on Saturday. The Hawks won by 25 shots, but missed the finals by one point.

SOUTH Bendigo's quest for a fourth-consecutive weekend pennant lawn bowls premiership is still alive after the Diggers ended a run of four losses in a row to keep hold of their spot in the top four on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.