BDCA ROUND 14: Impressive Jets end Suns' unbeaten run; centuries to Fernando, Gray

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's two standout teams now have a 1-1 record against each other this season after Strathfieldsaye put an end to Strathdale-Maristians' unblemished record on Saturday.
A brilliant batting performance spearheaded by Nayana Fernando paved the way for the Jets' 32-run win over the Suns at Bell Oval.
As well as being their first loss of the season, it was only the fourth defeat the Suns have suffered in 48 completed games throughout the three seasons of the BDCA being played solely as a one-day competition.
"It was a good day for the boys," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said.
"They are the best side in the competition, so it was good to come out and bat well, bowl well and field well and put it all together and get the win."
After winning the toss and batting the Jets cracked the highest score the Suns have conceded since the 2018-19 season - 7-272.
The innings was highlighted by No.3 Fernando's century as he finally turned what had been a season of starts into a match-winning knock against the competition benchmark.
Fernando scored at a tick over a run-a-ball with 105 off 103 deliveries featuring nine fours and three sixes.
He started his innings in the fifth over with the Jets 1-32 and didn't depart until he was the sixth wicket to fall with the score on 231 in the 40th over.
"He is all class and he showed that today; he had a bit of luck along the way with a couple of dropped catches, but he just hits the ball so cleanly and in good areas and batted really well today," Devanny said.
With opener Pat Felmingham (42 off 24) dominant early - three of his first five scoring shots were sixes - the Jets got off to a flyer.
The visitors already had 71 on the board after just 10 overs before the 100 came up in the 17th over.
Having been 3-156 at the 25-over mark, the Jets added a further 116 off their last 20 overs against a Suns' attack that only got one over out of captain Cameron Taylor (1-4), whose day was hampered by a back spasm that later forced him to bat at No.11, while Melbourne Country Week representative Jack Pysing was rested.
As well as the Felmingham flyer and Fernando century the Jets also had Tim Wood contribute 41 off 45 and Chathura Damith close the innings out with a run-a-ball 25 not out.
Competition leading wicket-taker Sam Johnston continued his consistent season with 4-54 for the Suns, including the dismissals of each of the Jets' top-three - Fernando, Felmingham and Matt Newbold (3).
Renowned as a side capable of winning from almost any position, this time the Jets' impressive batting performance proved a mountain too steep to climb for the Suns - albeit they still made a score that would win most BDCA one-day games: 240.
With Taylor (7 n.o.) dropping down to No.11, Linton Jacobs opened the Suns' innings alongside Daniel Clohesy and made his first half-century since 2017-18.
Jacobs top-scored for the Suns with 56 off 68 balls in what was a Strathdale innings that was filled with players getting starts.
Besides Jacobs' 56 the Suns had seven players - James Vlaeminck (30), coach Grant Waldron (28), Ben DeAraugo (25), Clohesy (23), Johnston (23), Jack Neylon (16) and Jacob DeAraugo (12) - dismissed between 12 and 30.
The Suns had been tracking along solidly at 1-111 in the 25th over, but starting with the run out of Jacobs lost 5-35 to slide to 6-146 as the Jets tightened their grip.
Leg-spinner Darcy Hunter (3-41) and the new-ball pair of Jed Rodda (2-48) and Damith (2-53) were multiple wicket-takers for the Jets, who avenged their earlier loss to the Suns this season by four wickets.
"Full credit to Strathfieldsaye; they performed better than we did today," Suns' skipper Taylor said.
"We already knew they are a good side and they showed that today.
"They batted well and we probably under-performed a bit in terms of our fielding, which we were disappointed with, but we still felt the target we were chasing was in our grasp.
"We probably needed that one player to go on and make a decent score like they did... we made a game of it, but needed that top-order player to cash in."
Of the four losses the Suns have suffered during the three-season stretch of all one-day games, three have now been at the hands of the Jets - all at Bell Oval.
On the back spasms that hampered his output on Saturday, Taylor doesn't expect it to sideline him next week when the Suns look to bounce back against White Hills at Scott Street.
Led by an Ash Gray century, Sandhurst put two weeks of batting struggles behind it to put a dent in White Hills' finals aspirations.
The Dragons had lost 20 wickets for just 231 runs in their previous two games against Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk, but blasted 5-261 against the Demons that featured a superb partnership between Gray and Taylor Beard at Weeroona Oval.
Batting first, the Dragons had been 4-101 in the 27th over before Gray and Beard upped the ante with a 159-run stand for the fifth wicket as the left-right batting combination feasted on the Demons' bowlers.
Gray finished 102 not out off 81 balls, while Beard was dismissed on the second last ball of the innings for 61 off 52 deliveries.
Gray produced an outstanding display of power hitting, with his innings featuring nine sixes - one of which landed on the adjacent Napier Street and struck a passing car.
"Ash and Beardy batted awesome together," said Dragons' captain Joel Murphy, who returned from India on Wednesday having watched his younger brother, Todd, make his Test debut for Australia.
"Ash's ball-striking in particular was just awesome. He was probably 10 off 30 or 40 balls after starting quite slow, so to go from that to 100 off 80-odd balls was just nuts."
The Dragons' score of 5-261 included 111 runs coming off the last 10 overs.
Earlier, opener Liam Stubbings scored 43, while five White Hills' bowlers took one wicket each.
The Dragons made a strong start to the defence of their total with off-spinner Stubbings removing both White Hills openers Ben Irvine (6) and Brayden Stepien (7) in the first four overs to have the Demons 2-18.
The Demons fought their way to 6-217 to fall 44 runs short in what was an innings that featured two stands of 50-plus, with Gavin Bowles (32) and captain Mitch Winter-Irving (30) adding 57 for the third wicket, while top-scorer Caleb Barras (53) and Kyle Patten (49 n.o.) put on 57 for the sixth wicket.
After his two early breakthroughs Stubbings finished with his best BDCA bowling figures of 4-39 off nine overs.
Bendigo closed its gap to the top four from nine points at the start of the day to three following its tight four-wicket win over Golden Square at Atkins Street that went down to the last over.
The Goers ended a run of three losses in a row as they chased down Golden Square's 8-173 with five balls to spare as they answered with 6-175.
After the Goers lost opener Bailey George (0) in the opening over of their chase knocks from Xavier Ryan (39), captain James Ryan (30), Kyle Humphrys (30) - who retired with cramp on 19 before later resuming his innings - and Dylan Johnstone (30) put Bendigo on the path to victory.
The game was up for grabs with the Goers 6-152 in the 40th over before Declan Slingo (17 n.o.) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (12 n.o.) safely navigated Bendigo home.
Jayden Templeton's 3-31 were the best bowling figures for the Bulldogs, who earlier jumped at the chance to bat first after their struggles chasing the past fortnight when they had been bowled out for scores of just 76 and 65.
This time there was no flurry of wickets early as elevated opener Kayle Thompson (51) and Jack Keating (5) put on 53 for the first wicket, which didn't fall until the 18th over.
Having batted at No.10 and No.11 the previous two weeks and top-scored in both games, Thompson was rewarded with the chance to open and grasped it, with his 51 off 68 including six fours and three sixes.
As well as the 53-run opening partnership, the Golden Square innings also featured a 63-run stand for the third wicket between gun all-rounders Scott Trollope (38) and captain Liam Smith (29).
Johnstone with 3-29 off eight overs was best with the ball for the Goers, while wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan grasped three catches as Bendigo kept itself right in the finals hunt, while Square lost its third game in a row.
Kangaroo Flat chased down Eaglehawk's total with four balls to spare to win by three wickets at Dower Park and move 15 points clear inside the top four.
For the seventh time this season the Roos won the toss and opted to bowl first, with the Hawks posting 9-215.
The Hawks looked like they could battle to get near 200 when they were 8-168 in the 41st over before some late hitting from Daniel Major (36 off 19) with support from Tain Piercy (10 n.o.) pushed the score to 215.
Hawks' coach Cory Jacobs provided the backbone of the innings with a knock of 81 at No.3, while opener Ben Williams made 40.
The Roos' Kenny Beith had his best day with the ball for the season with 4-39.
Kangaroo Flat answered with 7-217 with the successful run-chase featuring half-centuries to opener Daniel Barber (79) and Dylan Klemm (54), with the pair putting on 101 for the fourth wicket.
The Roos had started the final over to be bowled by Ben Williams (0-4) needing three to win, with Brent Hamblin (6 n.o.) hitting the winning runs with a boundary off the second ball.
Cam McGlashan's 4-48 were the best figures for the Hawks, who despite the loss retained hold of fourth position.
Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky celebrated his 200th first XI game for the Redbacks with a comfortable win over Huntly North.
The Redbacks beat the Power by eight wickets at Harry Trott Oval on a day in which Podosky became just the sixth player in the club's long history to play 200 first XI games.
Podosky took 1-19 off his nine overs as the Redbacks bowled Huntly North out for 70 after the Power won the toss and batted.
Having shown encouraging signs with the bat in rounds 11 (6-200 v Strathdale) and 12 (7-169 v White Hills), it has been an arduous past two weeks for the Power, with Saturday's score of 70 coming after they had been bowled out for 42 by Eaglehawk seven days earlier.
Redbacks' left-arm spinner Marcus Magniameli gave his bowling average a boost with 3-3 off four overs, while Josh Thurston continued his solid form of recent weeks with 2-3 off six economical overs, which included four maidens.
The Power had been 3-43 during the 21st over before losing 5-4 in the space of 39 balls to slump to 8-47 before being bowled out in the 36th over.
Only skipper Shane Gilchrist (13), who opened, and Kyen Burrill-Grinton (13) reached double figures for the Power before the Redbacks needed just 13 overs to answer with 2-71.
Captain Clayton Holmes saw the job through for his side with an unbeaten 39 off 27 balls in what was the Redbacks' fifth win of the season.
Fittingly in his milestone game Podosky, who was bumped up the order to No.4, hit the winning runs to finish five not out.
