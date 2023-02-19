EVCA ROUND 8, DAY 2: Reigning premier Emus surge into top four on back of outright win

AN OUTRIGHT win on Saturday has propelled two-time reigning premiers Emu Creek into the Emu Valley Cricket Association top four with one round remaining.
The Emus secured maximum points against West Bendigo at JG Edwards Oval and in doing so have displaced Mandurang - which had the bye - in fourth position.
Emu Creek had gone into round eight 18 points adrift of the top four.
But after picking up 26 points for their efforts against West Bendigo the Emus will enter the final round starting next weekend with an eight-point buffer on the fifth-placed Rangas.
Emu Creek had already secured first innings points on day one last week and resumed Saturday at 4-133 in reply to the Redbacks' 121.
The Emus batted for a further nine overs and added 33 runs before declaring at 7-166 with a lead of 45.
Emu Creek co-captain Luke Bennett then unleashed with the ball with one of the spells of the season.
With Bennett bagging six wickets - including a hat-trick - the Redbacks were knocked over for 75 in their second innings in 37 overs.
Bennett backed up his three wickets from the first innings with 6-16 off 13.5 overs to give the all-rounder a match-haul of 9-30.
His six second innings wickets featured four catches - three taken by Shaun Candy - and two bowled.
While Bennett was the chief destroyer with the ball, fellow opener Ash Benbow helped build the pressure on the Redbacks, with his seven overs costing just five runs.
With wickets tumbling Daryl Rooks battled away for 142 minutes and 89 balls in making 28 for the Redbacks, who across their two innings had 12 players dismissed for less than five.
Needing 31 runs for outright points the Emus took eight overs to reach 1-34 and inflict the third outright loss of the season - and second in a row - on the battling West Bendigo.
* United's Jayde Mullane smashed the highest score of the season so far in the Tigers' big win over Marong at Ewing Park.
Opener Mullane compiled 130 as the Tigers answered Marong's 173 with 307.
Mullane, who started the day 14 not out, spent 268 minutes at the crease and faced 224 balls, with his 130 featuring 19 boundaries.
The Tigers almost had two century-makers in their innings, with Tom Calvert falling just short of a ton.
Batting at No.6 Calvert made 95 with 13 boundaries and one six, with he and Mullane putting on 165 for the fifth wicket.
The Tigers have now put together three imposing batting performances in consecutive games, with their score of 307 following their totals of 9-408 against West Bendigo and 363 against Axe Creek in their previous two games.
United had been 6-307 before the game came to an end with a flurry of wickets as the Panthers took 4-0 in the space of seven balls.
Andrew Gladstone took three of the last four wickets to fall as part of his haul of 5-82 from 21 overs.
* Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley plundered six sixes in his century against California Gully.
Hard-hitting all-rounder Ilsley cracked 120 as the Rams maintained third spot on the ladder with a 142-run win over the Cobras.
Chasing California Gully's 138 the visiting Rams answered with 7-280 to win their fourth game in a row.
Ilsley's 120 came off 135 balls with 15 boundaries and six sixes, while Greg Thomas compiled 53 and Dustin Elliott struck 10 boundaries in his knock of 49 off 45 balls.
Luke Hickman (2-47) and Brad Webster (2-60) took two wickets each for the Cobras, while wicket-keeper Mick Galvin snared three catches.
* Spring Gully took the opportunity for some centre wicket batting practice rather than pursue outright points against Axe Creek.
The ladder-leading Crows had started the day already 58 runs in front at 3-109 in response to the Cowboys' meagre 51 at Spring Gully.
The Crows batted on to reach 253 and record a 202-run winning margin, with Alex Sutton top-scoring with 49 not out.
With a bye in the final round, Saturday brings the curtain down on the season for the Cowboys, who will finish with a fourth-consecutive wooden spoon.
Max Ludwig (3-39), Jakk Trenfield (3-60) and Jesse Trenfield (3-62) all took three wickets for the Cowboys, whose sole win for the season came against California Gully in round six.
Next round - Emu Creek v United, Mandurang v California Gully, Sedgwick v Spring Gully, Marong v West Bendigo. Axe Creek bye.
Meanwhile, in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association reigning premier Arnold has lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder and up to third position.
Having lost their previous three games the Redbacks (3-182) bounced back with a 78-run win over Boort-Yando (9-104) on Saturday.
Arnold opener Cody Anderson batted through the innings, but fell agonisingly short of a century, finishing 99 not out.
In Saturday's other game top side Wedderburn (8-124) defeated Kingower (6-120).
Kingower captain Jayden Leach was the player of the game with 4-13 and 48.
Ladder:
1. Wedderburn - 60
2. Kingower - 51
3. Arnold - 36
4. Bridgewater - 36
5. Boort-Yando - 33
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.