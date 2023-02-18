Building stronger connections with the region's LGBTQI+ history are just some of the themes in this year's Bendigo Pride Festival posters.
Unveiled on Friday afternoon, the two posters aim to represent inclusivity and a safe space, event organiser John Richards said.
"We have two this year and our first is featured on the cover of the program," he said.
"It has a LEGO 'everything is awesome' theme and of course we always include the Alexandra Fountain.
"The secondary poster is a 1950s, retro, vintage that says 'homosexualists have a gay old time in Bendigo'.
"We wanted to make it look as real as possible so people think Bendigo was 50 years ahead of the curve."
Mr Richards said he hoped this campaign would tell people from the community "it's safe to come home".
"We're trying to push this idea that we are a welcoming and queer-friendly city," he said.
The Bendigo Pride Festival is a celebration of queer culture, arts and history and an opportunity for allies and LGBTQIA+ people to come together to celebrate Bendigo.
Mr Richards said the event will once again paint the town rainbow for a celebration of culture inclusion and diversity.
Running from March 17 to April 2, the event will feature more than 50 events, with drag and drama, high art and low humor, picnics and puppies, even balls and Broadway in Australia's only UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Mr Richards said while it was difficult to pick just one favourite part of the festival, he was looking forward to some of the live performances.
"There are shows in Melbourne I miss so I like to bring them home to see them," he said.
"I am looking forward to Sydney musician Brendan Maclean, I think he will be great.
"There's also going to be our amazing Pride in the Park, a history walk and we will hopefully finally have our Glamaganza Ball, which we've had to cancel four years in a row.
"We just like to try and include something for everyone."
You can find out more about the event on the website at bendigopridefestival.com.au
