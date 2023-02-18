"There's a lot of horrible cancers and people don't know much about this one," sufferer Lorraine Taylor says.
"When I was diagnosed with myeloma I had no idea what it was. It's not something that's hereditary, it's just a random thing that chooses you.
"It's blood cancer. It attacks the bone marrow and other organs, like your kidneys, and it's incurable."
"They've got a lot of good treatments now but some of what you have to go through, the side effects, are really terrible."
Lorraine is appealing to locals to get on board three community events aimed at raising awareness about the disease and funds for research into its treatment.
She has registered a Bendigo version of Myeloma Australia's 3.8 with a Mate walk on Sunday, March 5, to raise money for the foundation.
At just 3.8km - three circuits of Lake Weeroona - it is intended to be more inclusive than a longer course and to draw attention to the figure '38' - the number of people each week who are diagnosed with myeloma around the country.
In addition to the event - being held nationally for the second time this year - Lorraine, who is a keen rock 'n roll dancer, is organising a dance night and a classic car and bike 'show 'n shine' on Saturday, March 4.
The dance night, featuring the Jump Cats, will be held at the Strathdale community hall from 8pm.
While for the first two years after her 2018 diagnosis Lorraine was very sick, she is now in remission.
"I had body aches and pains, and vomiting, and I used to get very tired," she says.
"I had no social life, I couldn't talk to anyone. The family had to come in and look after me basically."
In 2019, after a year of chemotherapy, she had a stem cell transplant, which was successful.
"In the last 18 months I've been much better. I still get aches and pains in my legs and I still feel tired but most of the time I'm pretty good," she says.
"I consider myself a real fighter. I love my dancing and everything, and I think that's helped me a lot.
OTHER STORIES:
"You really must keep active."
Lorraine's sister Fay, brother Darryl, twin daughters Amy and Nicky and dance friends Heather McNamara and Len Fisher are already kitted up ready to go and are happy to get active for the cause.
"More needs to be done," says Darryl, adding that the family lost a brother to a brain tumour two years ago.
"I think governments need to spend more money on research and finding cures for a lot of these diseases.
"Cancer is affecting one in every three or four people."
For more information, visit Myeloma Australia or contact Lorraine Taylor on 0417 911 254.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.