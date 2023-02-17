Bendigo Advertiser
Benjamin Harris back in Bendigo for first professional hometown performance in Snow Queen

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Benjamin Harris and Elise Jacques as Kai and Gerda. Pictures by Sasha Kane.

When the curtain comes up at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday afternoon, local boy Benjamin Harris will be on stage in one of the main roles of the Victorian State Ballet's production of The Snow Queen.

Local News

