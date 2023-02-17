When the curtain comes up at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Sunday afternoon, local boy Benjamin Harris will be on stage in one of the main roles of the Victorian State Ballet's production of The Snow Queen.
"I'll be playing Kai, who is the main guy, alongside the main female roles Gerda and the Snow Queen," Harris says.
"I have a bit of solo dancing and a bit of partnering with both the Gerda and Snow Queen characters - I have a couple of different pas de deux with both of those two."
The 21-year-old joined the Victorian State Ballet (VSB) at the start of 2022 and toured all over Australia last year with them but Sunday's show will be his first as a professional in his home town as well as the company's first for 2023.
The dancer's mother, Ruth Walker, who has seen him perform "quite a few times" with the company, describes it as exciting to have watched him grow and "really achieve what he was trying to achieve".
"It's really hard to try and make a career in ballet," she says. "To see him dancing in a company is just incredible."
Her son's love of dance was born when he was just four years old, Ms Walker says.
"His cousin was doing some dance classes and he went along to see what it was like and got hooked.
"He started with jazz and tap then went into ballet a few years later."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Harris acknowledges he has a rare vocational drive.
"As soon as I started [ballet] I was like, 'Yeah this is what I want to do with my life'," he says. "From a very early age I felt that was what I wanted to do."
In Bendigo he started at CV Dance Studio then went on to Bendigo Dance Academy, where he studied the cecchetti method with teacher Donna Lierse.
His mother says Harris' homeschooling gave him time to focus on dance.
"He did classes in Bendigo three or four nights a week most of the time he was growing up," she says.
From the age of 13 he took on extra programs, in Ballarat and Melbourne, and in 2018 he moved into full time training in the city.
Two years later he won a place in Queensland Ballet's two-year pre-professional training program, and after completing that, he successfully auditioned for the VSB.
In his first year as a professional Harris danced in a range of classic ballets, including Swan Lake, Don Quixote and The Nutcracker, and some others like Beauty and the Beast, The Magic Toyshop and The Little Mermaid, which are "newer but still very classical in style".
I really love performing. I've always loved being on stage and performing for people. Especially with a big audience, it's just a great feeling.
"I really love performing," he says. "I've always loved being on stage and performing for people. Especially with a big audience, it's just a great feeling."
The Snow Queen, based on the 19th century fairytale by Hans Christian Anderson, centres on a struggle between good and evil experienced by the young Gerda and Kai, her friend.
It features a magic mirror, made by an evil troll, that distorts the appearance of everything it reflects, hiding people's positive aspects and magnifying their ugly features.
"I start out loving Gerda," Harris says. "Then a piece of the smashed mirror falls down and gets into my eye and infects my heart so that I become angry and forget who she is and run away."
But a happy ending is delivered, thanks to a magic kiss which "thaws out Kai's heart and lifts the enchantment so he can love Gerda again".
Tickets for the matinee show ($40/35/18) are available through GoTix online or by calling 5434 6100.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.