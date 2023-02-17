If you're under the age of twenty-five and have the creative bug, why not enter the City of Greater Bendigo's 2023 RAW Arts Awards?
The awards are spread over four categories; visual arts, literature, performing arts, and short film ,with prizes of $1000 and $250 up for grabs in each.
Once again, entries can also be considered for the $500 YoBendigo/Ambedo award, named after the region's youth magazine.
Submitted works will be featured in an exhibition and showcase, and City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalfsaid the awards are designed to shine a light on the region's brightest young artists.
"The City is committed to fostering the talents and artistic pursuits of young people in Greater Bendigo," she said.
"RAW is a great avenue to encourage and support artmaking so that talented young artists, writers, performers and film makers can explore and grow their creativity.
"Many past winners are now practising professionals in the creative arts industries.
"We are celebrating The Capital's 150th anniversary so taking part in RAW will be very special this year as we announce the winners live on stage at our beautiful historic venue."
2022 RAW performing arts award winner Tara Muscatello, who won for music, recommended any budding artists apply.
"RAW gave me the opportunity to perform on a big stage, be seen by a distinguished judging panel, learn a lot and get exposure," the 20-year-old said.
"I encourage other young people to enter RAW. It was an amazing experience that has given me the drive and determination to follow my passion. Music fills my heart. I'm now writing my own music and talking to producers as it's what I want to do."
Entries close on Monday, March 6 and can be submitted at bendigo.vic.gov.au/RAW.
