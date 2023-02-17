Marchingo breaks Distance Series duck; Kelly wins 3000m in thrilling finish

ANOTHER athlete marked a first-time victory in this season's track racing in Thursday night's Bendigo Athletics Club distance series at the Flora Hill track.
Richard Marchingo from Bendigo Harriers continued his strong form of recent rounds to win the ninth leg in the 36th running of the BAC series.
A field of 14 contested the 800m heat in the warm conditions at the Retreat Road complex.
From a mark of 25 seconds, Marchingo completed the two-lap dash in 3:04 as Paul Viggers was runner-up in 3:21 and Rebecca Soulsby from Harriers was third in 3:21.
Fastest time honours went to Kade McCay after he clocked 2:09 from a handicap of 1:40.
Next Thursday's race is the 10th and final leg in the preliminary rounds.
Athletes will race 1000m from 7.15pm.
A goal is to qualify for the George Flack Final of 1000m to be run on March 2 at Flora Hill.
Results from Thursday night's 800m at Flora Hill:
Richard Marchingo 25 seconds, 3:29 race time, 3.04 race time; Paul Viggers 45, 3:33, 2.48 (4th fastest time); Rebecca Soulsby 15, 3:36, 3.21; Renae Graham 15, 3:38, 3:23; Andrea Smith 40, 3:39, 2:59; Keelan McInerney 55, 3:42, 2.47 (3rd FT); John Justice 0, 3:42, 3:42; April Wainwright 55, 3:46, 2:51 (5th FT); Kade McCay 1:40, 3:49, 2:09 (1st fastest time); Geoff Jordan 45, 3:50, 3:05; Katie Graham 25, 3:51, 3:26; Brayden Clarke 1.20, 3:56, 2:36 (2nd FT); Kevin Shanahan 25, 3:58, 3:33; Justine Babistch 20, 4:00, 3:40.
EAGLEHAWK'S Trevor Kelly fought on for victory by centimetres in the latest 3000m heat in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
After a great duel across 7 1/2 laps it was Kelly and University's David Cripps who hit the finish line in times of 11:24.66 and 11:24.66.
Next best in a field of 12 were Paul Viggers, 12.55, and University's Callen Bayliss, 13.12.
Lisa Wilkinson from University ran the distance in 13:24 to be fifth overall and fastest female.
Just four nights after the Bendigo Harriers-run 5km Frenzy was run it was another action-packed night of racing in the 5000m, 3000m and 1000m events.
Lawrence Abel and Eaglehawk's Casey Crapper ran the 12 1/2 laps in times of 22.57 and 25.48.
Racing began with the 1000m in which Charlie Fells raced to victory in 3:33 from Bendigo Little Athletics clubmates Mila Childs, 3:39, and Milanke Haasbroek, 3:50.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 1000m: Charlie Fells, 11, BLA 3:33.97; Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:39.71; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:50.63; James Davenport, 8, BH 3:50.65; Florence Lapthorne, BLA 3:58.17; Keelan McInerney, BH 3:59.19; Lauren Davenport, 10, BH 4:00.37; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 4:07.82; Katie Graham, 11, Inv. 4:20.51; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 4:37.73; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 5:08.31.
Mixed 3000m: Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:24.66; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 11:24.76; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:55.32; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 13:12.97; Lisa Wilkinson, 54, Uni. 13:24.28; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:39.80; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 14:51.25; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:14.24; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 15:30.39; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 15:53.05; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:15.92; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH dnf.
Mixed 5000m: Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 22:57.65; Casey Crapper, 36, Eh 25:48.83.
