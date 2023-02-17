HIGHLAND festivities have become even more important in Maryborough following the demise of a major regional gathering dating back 165 years.
Geelong Highland Gathering failed to revive after missing three festivals under pandemic conditions. A special meeting after its association's annual general meeting ended the event when there were no nominations for office bearers and a struggle to bring in younger interest.
Maryborough Highland Society general manager Malcolm Blandthorn said conditions were different in their Central Goldfields town and assured the annual carnival would continue to sound in the New Year with bagpipes.
Mr Blandthorn said the society was fortunate to be based at a venue, Princes Park, helping to alleviate costs and, being in a smaller regional city, there was deep community support driving its continued success.
The Geelong gathering, which started in 1857, had been based in the suburb of Newtown for about 50 years but spent the last decade being bounced about different venues across the city.
Mr Blandthorn said the society was keen to stick to its founding principles: to encourage an understanding and appreciation of Scottish literature, music and sport.
"We fully understand why Geelong is making that decision," Mr Blandthorn said. "We look after the pipe band here and during the years of COVID restrictions they were able to play together and there hasn't been another generation coming through.
"One of the things were trying to do here is keep pipe bands strong. We're hosting the Australian Pipe Band Championships in April 2024."
Maryborough Highland Gathering, also formed in 1857, marked its 160th event this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus, having previously only paused during World War II. The gathering is billed as Australia's oldest continuously running sporting event.
The event started by Scottish gold prospectors, businessmen and squatters in goldfields who wanted to recreate traditional New Year's celebrations.
Festivities have evolved into a strongman show and the Victorian Athletic League professional running meet of the Maryborough Gift on Princes Park where pipe bands from across the state take their turn to share the oval.
The Gift continues to push to have prizemoney parity by next year for the men's and women's marquee 120-metre handicap sprints.
The gathering also features a carnival with show rides, a parade with the popular girl dancing on the drum, fireworks and, on New Year's Eve, presentation of the haggis for all who want a taste.
